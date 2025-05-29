Movie producer Stanley Ontop has raised an alarm over the disappearance of actress Chacha Eke

In his post, he urged colleagues of the actress in Lagos State to check on her, noting that she has relocated there

Fans shared their thoughts about Chacha Eke, expressed concern, and offered prayers for her well-being

Nollywood actress Chacha Eke has left her fans and colleagues worried due to her recent online behaviour.

The mother of four painfully announced that she walked out of her marriage a few months ago, sharing the struggles she endured before making the decision to end it.

Since then, the actress has been inactive on social media and even deactivated her Instagram account.

Movie producer Ajemba Stanley Chibueze, better known as Stanley Ontop, shared a post about her.

He urged his colleagues in Lagos state to check on her following the changes to her social media activity.

Stanley Ontop speaks about Chacha Eke

In his post, he confirmed that Chacha has relocated to Lagos state and called on actors in the area to take action regarding her well-being.

Stanley encouraged them to find out if she was doing well and suggested visiting her home to check on her.

Fans in the comment section also expressed anxiety about Chacha Eke. Some shared when they last saw her, while others said they had been thinking about her and were concerned for her welfare.

Several actors have caused concern among fans in recent months. Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo, who recently returned online, sparked reactions due to his appearance.

Similarly, Regina Daniels once worried fans after deactivating her Instagram account.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to post about Chacha Eke

Netizens have reacted to the post about the actress. Here are some comments about it from fans below:

@mhizgiftvicent said:

"This post just made my day. I have been searching for her all over social media. Someone should check on her pls."

@blackbonetv1222 reacted:

"You de try bro to always remember people."

@winikemsi commented:

"Her children nko?"

@j_o_n_a_s_daniels stated:

"Oga, your phone spoil? have you called her? Abi you no dey the industry? You go just wake up post somebody picture with sad song. If you care about her, call her or her husband, gather your facts and if you feel she needs help, you call the right authority. Make una let people enjoy some form of serenity."

@mamaj_styles shared:

"Exactly my thought three days ago, She hasn't been posting or online for a while now. I pray she's fine."

@zeeaku_enterprise shared:

"I think once she experience shock or tragedy it triggers the bipolar,she needs help."

@chiomalukas299 wrote:

"Chacha eke father is my mom cousin, from mgbo she lost her mom and since then she's not happy."

Chacha Eke recalls fleeing town during episode

In related news, Legit.ng had earlier reported on Chacha Eke recounting a previous manic episode she had experienced.

On June 1, 2023, she shared a photo of the fake ID she had used on the same date in 2022 during a mental health crisis.

Chacha said she woke up one day at 3 in the morning feeling unsafe, before fleeing from Asaba to Lagos like a fugitive.

