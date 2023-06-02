Nollywood actress Chacha Eke-Faani has taken to social media to share a manic episode she had in June 2022

The movie star recounted how she had woken up at 3am in fear and travelled from Asaba to Lagos where she loitered the streets for days

Chacha shared more details about her mental health struggles and her story raised a series of mixed feelings from netizens

Popular Nigerian actress, Chacha Eke-Faani has now taken to social media to recount a scary manic episode she had a year after it happened.

On June 1, 2023, she shared a photo of a fake ID she had used on the same date in 2022. According to her, she was in the middle of a manic episode that lasted for months.

Chacha noted that she had woken up one day at 3am feeling unsafe and this led to her running to a motor park and travelling all the way from Asaba to Lagos like a fugitive.

Fans react as actress Chacha Eke shares how she loitered the streets of Lagos for days during manic episode. Photos: @chachaekefaani

The actress added that for days, she loitered the streets, hotels and beaches of Lagos. She explained that she had used the fake ID to travel to Ghana by boat.

In her words:

“Using this “made-up” Identity card of me from one of my imaginary companies; I headed for Ghana by boat. Clad in black jalabia, I kept moving. I passed border after border; terrified & unrecognized. In that moment, I was a “Drifter”.”

According to Chacha, she finally gained her memory at a First Bank branch in Ghana and a bank staff named Esther helped her to remember herself and remember home.

The actress wrote:

“One year later, I’m thankful to have survived one of my craziest episodes ever recorded.”

See her full post below:

Netizens react as Chacha Eke recounts how she loitered the streets of Lagos during a manic episode

The actress’ story on her mental health struggles which led to her forgetting her identity and loitering the streets raised a series of reactions from fans. Some of them sympathised with Chacha while others questioned her story.

Read some of the comments below:

chineduikedieze:

“Too many things under the clothes. May God be praised !! It's well, dear. #WhatPeopleGoThrough.”

lincedochie:

“All glory to GOD you are healed and back on the block.”

Linet_harrison:

“That time you even stopped posting,it was a sad moment for me but whenever I see you,I have every reason to thank God for you.Am so happy you're back darling Chacha.”

itz_dedede:

“Thanks for sharing this information I’m sure many will identify with these symptoms and come out for help as they may be in denial God perfect your healing IJN.”

ngozi.ohams:

“This is a very sensitive issue quietly eating up the society. You are a strong woman and a fighter. Thank God for your life ❤️❤️”

d_real_lynda:

“And no single person video you in this SM era. Haaa!!”

Chacha Eke's husband speaks on how far he will go for family

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported on how Chacha Eke's husband, Austin, had opened up on how far he was willing to go for his family members.

The doting dad shared an adorable dance video of his wife and their children on his page while declaring his position as regards their safety.

According to Austin, he is willing to stomach all sorts of bad comments and negativity from the internet on their behalves.

