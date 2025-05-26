Nollywood actress Regina Daniels recently threw jabs at her critics as she showed off her beauty online

The movie star shared a picture of herself posed in a 2 piece outfit and bragged about living a luxury life

The mother of two further talked about the amount of love she receives from fans despite side talks about her

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels caught the attention of many as she threw shades and bragged about her luxury lifestyle.

The movie star took to Instagram to post new images of herself, claiming that no one could impress her with anything.

Regina Daniels taunts haters online. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Regina Daniels wondered whether her critics didn't see that she was living in luxury. The actress also questioned whether people realise how much she is appreciated.

“You no go fi show me nothing.. So you no dey see say people love me? You no see say I dey live in luxury. Nobody bigger than God,” she wrote.

See her post below:

In a previous report, the actress warmed the hearts of her fans after she shared how she spent her Easter, which took place few days ago.

In her post, the mother of two visited an undisclosed hospital, where she was well received. She was wearing a white long gown as many went to welcome her.

Some items including several packs of noodles, packs of baby oil, pampers, baby wipes, tissue papers, corn flakes, beverage and other items were seen in the recording.

The movie star who was taunted over her congratulatory message to Priscilla Ojo handled some items to the patients in the hospital. She was also seen carrying some babies, and she tried to comfort some patients.

Also in the recording, Regina Daniels was seen giving wads of cash to some patients to pay their hospital bill.

A man was seen prostrating for the moviemaker after she gave him some bundles of N1000 notes.

In the caption of her post, the actress who recently resumed social media with her husband said she was extending her hands. The star actress also noted that compassion should be turned to daily bread and hope into tomorrow.

How netizens reacted to Regina Daniels’ pictures

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

symply._.teddy said:

"Omalicha 😍."

wehyeeselmah wrote:

"My Queen Her Excellency Regina Daniels nwoko I love you so much."

sweezzy1 said:

"ATUTUPOYOYO NWAAAAAA BABY IDI SHARP 😍😍."

mariamamillafofanah said:

"Wow ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️you are looking so cute."

perpy_j23 said:

"Caption dy cry I dy tell you 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

pchinaecherem said:

"Your dress, your smile, your look everything is lovely 🌹."

leo_naling said:

"Abeg no vex which person lips be that for your back. You are too fine 😍😍."

ritas_online_beauty_store said:

"Very beautiful, mama I will love you to buy atleast one hair from me 👏."

deborah_adetunji1 said:

"My beautiful role model ♥♥♥"

heritierkalomboofficiel said:

:Artistic beauty lesson ❤️🙌🔥."

Regina Daniels brags as she throws shot. Credit: @reginadaniels

Source: Instagram

Regina Daniels unfollows co-wife, Laila Charani

Legit.ng earlier reported that all seemed not well between Regina Daniels and her co-wife, Laila Charani.

The two who used to be friends and even exchange friendly banters online are no longer following each other.

Fans expressed their displeasure over the development, reminding them of the lovely posts and videos they had shared in the past.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng