Actress Chizzy Alichi has compiled some of her colleagues' reactions to news about her pregnancy in a video

Chizzy Alichi spoke with Kanayo O. Kanayo, Patience Ozokwor, Mercy Johnson among others, via video calls, showing off her baby bump

The Nollywood stars' facial expressions in their video chats with Chizzy Alichi also stirred reactions from fans

Popular Nigerian actress, Chizzy Alichi recently shared a video capturing the heartwarming reactions from colleagues in the movie industry after disclosing her baby’s imminent arrival to them.

It would be recalled that Chizzy and her husband Chike Ugochukwu Mbah recently welcomed their first child, after a long wait, as congratulatory messages flooded their social media pages.

Kanayo, Mercy Johnson react as Chizzy Alichi shares pregnancy news. Credit: chizzyalichi/kanayookanayo

Source: Instagram

As she continues to celebrate the birth of her first child, Chizzy, on Sunday, May 18, posted a video of how Nollywood stars reacted to her pregnancy, after informing them.

The video which has since gone viral captured the reactions from veteran Nollywood stars, including Patience Ozokwor aka Mama G, Kanayo O. Kanayo aka Nnayi Sacrifice, Mercy Johnson, Nancy Isime to Chizzy Alichi’s pregnancy announcement.

However, Mercy Johnson’s reaction stood out as the video captured her getting visibly emotional and stunned for some minutes.

Chizzy Alichi posts video showing how Kanayo, Mercy Johnson, others reacting to the news of her pregnancy. Credit: chizzyalichi

Source: Instagram

Chizzy also showed her baby bump to Nollywood colleagues in the video calls via WhatsApp Call.

"Here’s how some of my faves reacted to my pregnancy when I called them.Very sweet and emotional moment for me. I love y”all and master Kenechukwu is waiting for you to come and carry him," Chizzy Alichi wrote in a caption.

The video showing Nollywood stars' reaction to Chizzy Alichi's pregnancy is here.

Reactions to Chizzy Alichi's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, sharing their opinion on celebrities' facial expression. Read the comments below:

SafiYanú Jarumi wrote:

"Mercy Johnson's reaction was priceless. Overjoyed, filled with emotions and tears of Joy Bless her heart."

Veritas Bershu said:

"What I love from them is how dey kept it as a secret till she finally put to birth.she really choose e best pple 2 reveal her joy.chai."

Maureen Andrew reacted:

"Indeed God is faithful...he has proof himself beyond reasonable doubt.He says a things and it come to pass. Congratulations ma."

Gordanchi Graphics said:

"The same person fans were wishing pregnancy and she got angry with them for wishing her good, Today she is posting it to same fans, Thank God, their prayers for you and that you prayed came to pass, But then we should learn to keep our depressions aside and know when people are wishing us well."

Peace Michael reacted:

"Chai mercy own drop tears from my eyes,Congratulations mummy baby."

Testimony Roh commented:

"Chizzy is really happy, congratulations I'm beyond thrilled for you ma'am."

Jardiozzar Chukwubig said:

"Congratulations this is what it surpose to be sorround yourself with good people."

Chizzy Alichi shares childbirth ordeal

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that actress Chizzy Alich shared her childbirth ordeal, disclosing that her pregnancy was the most difficult period of her life.

Chizzy explained that a medical condition was detected during one of her weekly scans, which led to her being placed on bed rest.

The new mum shared that she began paying more tithes during this time, feeling that she wasn’t giving enough.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng