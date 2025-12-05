BBNaija's Imisi is set to return home after winning the reality show, sharing details of the upcoming event

The former housemate was the winner of Big Brother Naija season ten and has been on tour since the show

Fans are excited about the event and have shared their thoughts on her plans and the caliber of people attending the show

Fans are excited as BBNaija's Imisi announces her homecoming to Ebute Metta.

The reality star, who was the winner of the season ten edition of Big Brother Naija, shared the news a few months after her victory. In a post on her Instagram page, she revealed that she will be returning to her roots in Ebute Metta on December 2, 2025.

Fans react as BBNaija's Imisi is set to return to Ebute Metta, Isbae U, Spyro to grace event. Photo credit@imisiofficial/@isbaeu/@spypro

Source: Instagram

According to her, the homecoming is a way to give back the love the people of Ebute Metta showed her by voting for her while she was a housemate on the show. She mentioned that she is coming "from the screen to the street" and emphasized that the event is for everyone who believed in her.

BBNaija's Imisi invites Peller and other celebrities

In preparation for the event, Imisi shared a long list of popular faces who will be gracing the occasion on her Instagram.

Among those confirmed to attend are Kolawole Ajeyemi, Toyin Abraham’s husband, who supported Imisi during the show; Nigerian streamer Peller; skit makers Cute Abiola and Isbae U; Kemisity; Samuel Banks; Kidbaby; and other content creators.

Also on the list are Nollywood actresses Seliat, Bolaji Ogunmola, reality stars Phyna, Wanni, and Handi, along with singer Sypro, DJ YK, and many others.

Imisi’s life after BBNaija win

BBNaija's Imisi shares plan for Ebute Metta people. Photo credit@imisiofficial

Source: Instagram

Following her BBNaija victory, Imisi was involved in some controversies related to her mother.

The elderly woman shared on social media how much her daughter had given her, despite supporting her and campaigning for her to win.

Fans questioned Imisi’s role in her mother’s life, noting that she was taking care of her family.

Imisi's mother later debunked rumors that her daughter was sent out of the house at the age of 12 and clarified that she was not molested outside.

It was later countered by a neighbour who housed Imisi after she was sent out of the house.

See the post here:

What fans said about BBNaija's Imisi

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans as seen below:

@xubuluv commented:

"Make I order my green crocs."

@omobola_hairplace stated:

"Are we all wearing our green crocs, my own is ready."

@lolagold _shared:

"She’s coming home, she’s coming home, tell the world that she's coming."

@bomakpofure said:

"606 we outside."

@isabele_georgewill reacted:

"Make I go buy jims and polo."

Imisi says she takes care of her mother

Legit.ng had reported that Big Brother Naija show winner Imisi had made a live video with her fan as they asked her questions.

In the recording, she was asked if she was taking care of her mother and she said yes. She added that her family are her top priority.

