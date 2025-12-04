2Baba's first daughter with Annie Idibia has shared heartwarming pictures of her in South Africa

The music star's daughter's transformation has left many talking, as they dropped funny remarks about him being a father-in-law in the future

Legit.ng recalls reporting that 2Baba's estranged wife had also shared pictures from her vacation with her daughters and mum in South Africa

Isabella Idibia, the first daughter of 2Baba and Annie, has broken her silence with adorable pictures of her in Durban, South Africa, amid her father's marital drama with his new wife, Natasha Osawaru.

On Wednesday, December 3, Isabella returned online to bless her fans and followers with moments from her vacation with her family.

The pictures showed the music star's daughter having a nice time as she posed for the camera in various styles. In the caption of her post, Isabella wrote,

"Durban, you owe me nothing."

Reacting to the pictures, Annie gushed about her daughter as she wrote,

"My sunshine!!! Shine bright like d diamond u R! #raregem."

Legit.ng also reported that Annie posted images on Instagram of herself with their two daughters, Isabella and Olivia, and her mother in Durban.

In her comment, she gushed about her daughters, calling them her dearest friends and praising her mother as the best grandmother ever.

Annie mentioned that her daughters felt like they were on vacation, but for her, it was all work.

Reactions to 2Baba's daughter's pictures

While some netizens gushed about her transformation, others threw shade at the music star. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

Love Imaga said:

"Abeg, you people should keep enjoying there and have peace of mind."

Adaobi Gloria Ogwu commented:

"Person when don get grow up daughter like this, Wetin he dey found again for another woman."

Ikedieze Chinaza commented:

"So Tubaba go soon collect bride price,and Annie will prepare for omugwo awww loving it Biko."

Stephanie Ekong said:

"See beauty, Natasha abi na tatashi."

Chioma Nnaemeka commented:

"Small girl of yesterday."

Lizzy James commented:

"I beg you no get that your father's character of jumping here and there with different colors partners ooo."

Emmanuel Frederick wrote:

"The juju used to tie down her dad will soon fade away. His eyes will open to return back to his family and apologize to them."

exnelofficial said:

"Na only this post 2baba never like, aside this ,2baba liked every gaddem post of Isabella."

lifestylewithposh commented:

"Beautiful daughter of an African Queen Keep shining hun we love you."

2Baba's mother's old video resurfaces

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that 2Baba's mother's old video resurfaced on social media amid the new drama in his marriage with Natasha.

In the old footage shared in February, the singer's mother pleaded with the Edo lawmaker to free her son.

Her silence as he continued to make waves on social media also ignited reactions.

