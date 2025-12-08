A new video of Junior Pope's widow and actress Mercy Johnson has gone viral on social media

The short clip captured the late actor's wife and the Nollywood movie star showing off their curves

The video has, however, triggered mixed reactions, with the main focus being on late Junior Pope's widow

Jennifer Awele, the widow of late actor Junior Pope, on Sunday, December 7, shared a fun video of herself with Nollywood actress and filmmaker Mercy Johnson.

Jennifer, who had previously sparked a conversation among social media users after sharing a series of pictures and a video of how she attended a friend's birthday party, was seen posing for the camera with Mercy.

Junior Pope's widow Jenifer Awele poses for camera with actress Mercy Johnson. Credit: qutejay/jrnpope

Source: Instagram

The duo, who were spotted in tight-fitted outfits that showed their curves, were seen posing for the camera, with Mercy doing a 360.

The background of the video also included an Ayra Starr hit song, "Hot Body."

Captioning the video, Jennifer described Mercy as family and affirmed her love for her.

Reactions trail Junior Pope's widow's new video with Mercy Johnson. Credit: qutejay

Source: Instagram

“Too Speechless For A Caption Family All Day Everydayyyyyyyyyyyyyyy Queenssss. Love You Loads @mercyjohnsonokojie," she wrote.

The video of Junior Pope's widow with Mercy Johnson is below:

Reactions trail Junior Pope's widow’s video.

The video, which has since gone viral, has sparked mixed reactions. While some netizens brought up Junior Pope's death, claiming his wife had moved on, others defended her, arguing that she can't mourn him forever.

Recall that Junior Pope died alongside four others on April 10, 2024, when their boat capsized in the River Niger while returning from a movie shoot

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

Chocolatechomzy commented:

"You people in this comment section shouting, she don move up and down, what's your problem? Some of you are real-life witches and wizards! You prefer seeing her perpetually gloomy. Tufiakwa unu!"

BROFIGGA said:

"The oponu men wey dey do "I would love you till the end of the world" no go learn anything from this post o. If you don die, the guy wey go dey console your wife dey nearby right now."

PrettyMfon wrote:

"It's not easy losing a spouse. She needs to be alive for their kids. She looks good."

apexxxtradez said:

"Guys it’s high time we start to realize that anything after two years of been late, your wife has the right to find her peace again… I mean it’s not like she neglected his children or she has abandoned the family? What the hell are you guys even talking about? She should still remain in pains till her death?"

BoyCalledReign said:

"If I dey d!e, my wife must follow me oo."

capt_dede wrote:

"In whatever you do, just try to stay alive."

mikethegreat069 commented:

"Let her enjoy abeg loosing a loved one ain't easy with lids left behind may his sould rest in peace."

MonTana3482 wrote:

"Mercy Johnson wig Dey enter my eyes."

IsaacIsPsychic said:

"It's over a year already, y'all expect her to still look miserable? The best you can do as a man is to stay alive for your wife and kids. The moment you die, the world moves on, including your family, wife and kids. Same thing if happens vice versa. Let's be reasonable pls."

BELVAZ89 said:

"She don move on Is it up to 2 years Pope Jnr di3d?"

mynameisada3 commented:

"Men are so funny fr. A man would lose his wife and in less than 1 year he has remarried someone else and moved on with his life but when it’s a woman , yall want her to mourn and stay single forever. Lmao."

Junior Pope's widow attends father-in-law's burial

Legit.ng previously reported that Jenifer Awele paid her final respects to her father-in-law.

She shared an emotional post after the loss of her father-in-law, who died a year after the death of his son, Junior Pope.

According to Jennifer, her children wondered why the same house and church, where their father was also laid to rest, were involved in their grandfather’s burial.

Source: Legit.ng