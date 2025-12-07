Nollywood actress Anita Joseph made the front line of blogs as she reintroduced herself online recently

Celebrity journalist Stella Dimoko Korkus alleged that Anita suffered domestic violence, multiple miscarriages, and infidelity during her marriage

In a recent video shared on social media, the movie star was seen in a makeup session as she listed her name

Nollywood actress Anita Joseph has sparked reactions online after reintroducing herself in a lively video, amid ongoing rumours about her marital split.

Many fans were surprised when she mentioned her husband's surname, Olagunju, in the video.

In the viral clip, Anita greeted her followers warmly, saying:

"Hello, my sweet sugar bananas, Calvary greetings. I hope you're having a very good day. I bring you good tidings. As much as your day hasn't gone the way you planned it to go, don't worry. God is on the throne. God is with you, okay? My name is Anita Joseph Olagunju, the mother hen."

The actress's cheerful demeanour and encouraging words caught the attention of fans, who flooded social media with comments.

Watch the video below:

The post comes amid swirling rumours that her marriage to Fisayo Olagunju, popularly known as MC Fish, has ended.

Reports suggested the union was plagued by domestic violence, infidelity, and heartbreaking pregnancy losses.

Celebrity journalist Stella Dimoko Korkus (SDK) had claimed that Anita lost two babies during her marriage — one due to a stillbirth and another to a painful miscarriage.

SDK wrote

“These two pregnancies shattered her, but what broke her the most was holding her dead baby and crying over it"

The post also alleged that MC Fish, despite repeated instances of anger, temper issues, and substance use, received forgiveness from Anita after episodes of physical abuse.

Anita Joseph trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

realonyialex said:

"Anybody that knows Anita Joseph should know that’s how she introduces herself nau."

thatgoldgirly said:

"What is she saying, person dey big pass some things. Properly introduce yourself and go straight to the point."

legboh said:

"If you no like Anita, wetin you gain???"

adaikwerre said:

"You no like Anita Ke?😂😂 Shallom!."

seyigbangbola.ca said:

"Inserts *Morinho taking off headphones meme."

francis_4life said:

"Is she now a rapper 😂😂."

giftedonyii said:

:I said it! You this Anita marriage is not over yet😂."

adorablee_45 said:

"All this Grammar nor come too Much?🤣."

kim.ushie said:

"Madam talk fast which one con be rap wey you dey rap."

nanarhepour said:

"She just passed a message. She mentioned her name twice, and the last name still remains ‘ Olagunju’. So, haters and rumours should get our."

abah_hope_aforlene said:

"E get level you go reach as babe and you don already get pikin you go just dey with that child and enjoy your life instead of bringing in one rat called a man into your home to cost you your peace."

don_henry2 said:

"Is she a rapper?"

ogastreet said:

"Where can I find a serious relationship in Lagos?."

Anita Joseph preaches in church

Legit.ng earlier reported that social media was thrown into a frenzy following a clip of Anita Joseph preaching in church.

The actress was spotted on a church pulpit in a long dress and a matching scarf, preaching passionately.

Her video has now caused so many reactions online, with her fans and social media users giving their hot takes.

