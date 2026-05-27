Timi Frank has accused Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye of abandoning the reform ideals that brought his government to power

The former APC spokesman said Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko remained the key figure behind the PASTEF movement and Senegal’s push for institutional reforms

Frank alleged that the current administration was allowing old political structures and foreign influence to regain ground in Senegal

Dakar, Senegal - Former deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has congratulated Senegal’s newly elected Speaker, Ousmane Sonko, while accusing President Bassirou Diomaye Faye of abandoning the reform agenda that brought his administration to power.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, May 27, Frank said the political tensions in Senegal reflected what he described as a betrayal of the ideals championed by Sonko and the ruling PASTEF movement.

Nigerian political commentator Timi Frank speaks on the political situation in Senegal and support for Sonko. Photo credit: Timi Frank

Source: UGC

According to him, many young Senegalese who backed the movement in pursuit of accountability, sovereignty and institutional reforms are becoming disillusioned with the direction of the current administration.

Frank argued that Sonko had been central to reshaping Senegal’s political landscape long before Faye emerged nationally, describing the prime minister as the leading symbol of resistance during the administration of former President Macky Sall.

He said Sonko inspired a generation of youths seeking political and economic independence, institutional reforms and reduced foreign influence in Senegal.

Timi Frank accuses Faye of political betrayal

Frank recalled that following Sonko’s strong showing in the 2019 presidential election, the opposition leader became one of Senegal’s most influential political figures, leading to years of political and legal confrontations.

He said that despite imprisonment and his disqualification from contesting the 2024 presidential election, Sonko continued mobilising support for Faye from detention as the candidate expected to continue the PASTEF vision.

“Without Sonko’s sacrifices, political structure, popularity and influence among Senegalese youths, Bassirou Diomaye Faye would almost certainly never have become president,” Frank stated.

Frank added that Faye himself acknowledged Sonko’s contribution during his inauguration by crediting him for the movement’s success and sacrifices.

However, the Nigerian political figure alleged that the Faye administration later began drifting away from the ideals that inspired the movement, particularly through what he described as the return of figures associated with the former Macky Sall administration into positions of influence.

He also accused President Faye of allegedly restoring French influence in Senegal, contrary to the aspirations of reform supporters.

“The fight between President Faye and PM Sonko is mainly because President Faye has betrayed the trust reposed in him by the Senegalese people by taking Senegal back to the control of France,” Frank alleged.

Timi Frank calls for support for Sonko

Frank said many supporters of Sonko now fear that the political establishment the movement sought to dismantle is regaining influence.

He maintained that Sonko remains the “authentic face” of the struggle for economic independence, youth empowerment, institutional reforms and African self-determination in Senegal.

The former APC spokesman urged Senegalese citizens to continue supporting Sonko’s political vision and leadership.

Frank, who is also the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) Ambassador to East Africa and the Middle East, advised Sonko to strengthen international alliances, including with the United States and other global partners willing to support democratic development and economic growth while respecting Senegal’s sovereignty.

According to him, Senegal is now at a critical political crossroads between deeper reforms and a return to entrenched political structures.

He said history would determine whether President Faye upheld the ideals that brought him to power or aligned with the political establishment many Senegalese voters sought to reject.

Senegalese (former) Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko and President Bassirou Faye attend the presentation of the economic recovery plan by the head of government in Dakar in 2025. Photo: SEYLLOU/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Africa-France summit: Timi Frank slams Macron

In another report, Frank, on Tuesday, May 12, urged African leaders to reject renewed engagement with France and instead deepen strategic cooperation with the United States.

He made the call in a statement reacting to the Africa Forward: Africa-France Partnerships for Innovation and Growth Summit, in which French President Emmanuel Macron and several African leaders, including Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, participated in Nairobi.

The former APC chieftain said decades of French involvement in Africa had not translated into meaningful development, despite the continent’s vast natural resources.

Source: Legit.ng