Xxssive, Nkechi Blessing's lover, has shown up during her sales event to support her and encourage her

The two were alleged to have parted ways after the actress shared the picture of a new man, who was taking her pictures

In the video, they both loved up and fans drooled over their relationship while sharing their observations

Eseoghene Obire, better known as Xxssive, has showed that he was still very much in love with Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing.

Legit.ng had reported that fans started speculating after the actress shared the picture of a new man and called him her personal photographer.

Fans react to video of Nkechi Blessing, lover at event. Photo crdit@xxssive/@nkechiblessing

Source: Instagram

In a video making the rounds online, the two loved birds were seen in a romantic position when the actress was having her event.

The man, who took a swipe at his colleagues sending their partners to the gym, want to surprise the actress during her sales event.

Nkechi Blessing, lover share romantic moment

In the recording, the actress was dumbfounded after seeing her man at her event.

She sat on the floor and was just gazing at him. He later helped her up and they both shared a kiss.

They walked hand in hand to the venue and many looked at them and smiled. While Xxssive was trying to check out Nkechi's items on sales, they loved up and took pictures together.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Nkechi Blessing's video

Reactions have trailed the video of the two love birds. Here are some of the comments below:

@krimdelapetito:

"This guy is so intentional, I love this."

@abdulomosolape:

"Am so happy seeing both of you together."

@veenahs_touch:

"My urhobo brother na lover boy."

@ayinke_footies_2324:

"I love them both."

@honeydee_kiddiescollections:

"Drama po."

@momsykiki:

"She's a lover girl.I genuinely wish her well."

@moet1062:

"So lovely am deeply happy to see you guys both."

@_wendypepperoni:

"NBS ti gbe won ni handicap. I love this bad belle too much, oya rest"

@apexgrafix016:

"Love the fact they went solo on the gram, doubting Thomas u nah body don calm now abi."

Nkechi Blessing's lover Xxssive helps man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Xxssive had put a big smile on the face of the family of a man battling sickle cell and swimming in debt.

In a video he shared on social media, he visited the man's house to see him and his family and also to share the good news with them.

His generosity sparked reactions among fans, who appreciated him and showered prayer for him in the comment section.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng