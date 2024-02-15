Nkechi Blessing rolled out the drums on Valentine's Day to mark her 35th birthday in grand style

The curvy actress got many gifts including an expensive engagement ring, money and other gift items

She also ensured to reach out to women around her and went to a market to give clothes, money, and other items

It was Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessings' birthday on February 14th and her lover staged a birthday gig for her in celebration of her special day.

Legit.ng had reported that the actress wore a jaw-dropping ensemble to mark her big day. She also shared the pictures with her fans. The actress got many gifts including money, an expensive engagement ring, and a surprise birthday party.

She also engaged in a philanthropic act by sharing clothes, money, and gift items with women. According to her, she started from the market close to her house and distributed the items to the women who were happy to see her.

Nkechi Blessing shares items to market women on birthday. Photo credit @nkechi_blessing_sunday

Nkechi Blessing says her body aches

In the caption of her post, the talented movie actress who is dating a younger lover complained that her body was in pain. Due to all the activities she engaged in on Valentine's Day which was her birthday.

She mentioned that she was happy to see the smiles on the faces of the women she reached out to.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Netizens took to the comments section to react to the video posted by the actress. Here are some of their comments below:

@iamcertifiedak:

"Lovely many more years.'

@iam_dominic_eloi:

"This is Beautiful."

@oluwagbemisola469:

"May God bless you abundantly for helping them. Reaching out to humanity is one of the heavenly goals."

@_zyraycleanandsparkle:

"This is the reason God keep providing and guiding you."

@smpshopperz:

"God bless you wifey."

@chiiprincess_nwachukwu:

"God bless you abundantly."

@umezuche:

"God bless you richly and always Nkechi. Happy birthday to you."

@call_me_ishah_:

"Wow this is amazing."

@simply_mercee:

"I’m going to do this one day…God bless you."

@damali4a:

"God bless you ma."

@iam_dominic_eloi:

"Weldone ma, May God Bless and Perfect all that Concerns you, Amen."

