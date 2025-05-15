Former Big Brother Naija housemate Uriel Oputa has shared a video about her private life and her relationship

The fitness enthusiast, who has never hidden her mother’s health struggles from the public, has explained why she is single

Uriel’s explanation in the now-viral clip ignited emotional reactions from social media users who could relate

Fitness enthusiast and reality TV star Uriel Oputa has shared a touching part of her private life with the public in a vulnerable YouTube video.

Uriel, notable for her love of fitness and healthy eating habits, bared her feelings to the world in a video shared on one of her platforms.

BBNaija's Uriel recounts how her past relationship ended because of her mum's health. Credit: @urielmusicstar

Why Uriel Oputa is single

While speaking, she explained why she has been single over the years and how it has affected her. The socialite mentioned that her mother’s health over the last 10 years has been a major factor in her current relationship status.

She pointed out that having suffered dementia and a stroke, her mum has gravitated from being an adult into being like a child, which only makes her and her brother responsible for her.

How mum's health affected her past relationships

She noted that the demanding nature of her mother's health is the major reason why she is unmarried. Uriel also mentioned that she lost two relationships because it was too much for her partners to handle.

At some point, she thought of moving her mother in to live with her, but her then partner did not buy the idea.

Ultimately, Uriel mentioned how negative comments about her singleness used to affect her mentally; however, she has grown thick skin, as many do not understand her story.

Watch the video here:

Reactions as Uriel narrates reason for singleness

Read some comments and compiled by Legit.ng below:

@halimalayeni said:

"Hey Uriel, if you’re seeing this, please know that any man who is accepting of you but isn’t accepting of your family is not for you. Anyone who is kind to you and mean to others is not a kind person. So it’s not you, it has never been you. It’s them."

@spotless43 said:

"The pain in her voice, Uriel God will send you all the comfort you need."

@abville.ng said:

"Them boys didn’t really love you, they loved the idea of being with Uriel BBN. God bless you for choosing your Mum 🙏 Praying for her healing ❤️‍🩹."

@ngee_debbie said:

"You all be kind with your words. Imagine how your words are making someone feel😢."

BBNaija's Uriel details how her mother's health contributed to her singleness. Credit: @urielmusicstar

@braidsaffair said:

"May God bless this child and give her all that her heart desires. You are a rare gem. Sending."

@andrew.christabel said:

"Those men were not for you Dear,they never loved you because what is truly meant for you will never pass you by..stay strong and God will bring your right man to you when it’s time🙏."

@llinasherbsandspices said:

"God bless you Uriel for taking care of her."

@mary_echendu said:

"As someone who rushed her mom to the hospital for having hemorrhagic stroke that almost killed her but thank God for second chances Uriel I understand you , you are loved but if you have other siblings let them help too and take care of yourself 🥰."

@tess_woman said:

"Uriel God will bless you and send you a good man that knows the family values. I love you 😍😍."

Uriel's mum breaks down in tears during video call

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, a heartfelt moment between former Big Brother Naija contestant Uriel Oputa and her mother has gone viral.

Uriel was seen speaking with her mother over a video call, as they had not been in the same place for a while.

Her mum, however, became very emotional as she shared her desires with her daughter, triggering reactions online.

