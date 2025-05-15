Omotola Jalade Ekeinde recently opened up to her fans about what it takes to become a trending topic on social media.

Through a series of thoughtful posts on her Instagram story, she addressed the importance of morals and conscience in navigating online popularity

Many fans applauded Omotola’s candid reflections, sharing their own perspectives and engaging actively with her words

Nollywood icon Omotola Jalade Ekeinde warmed the hearts of her fans with nuggets of wisdom on how to become a trending topic on social media.

In a series of posts on her Instagram story, she highlighted some important points for her followers to consider.

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde trends over advice to her fans. Photo credit@realomosexy

Source: Instagram

According to her, the easiest way to trend quickly is to do something unusual, such as insulting an important person or sharing personal pictures in public.

The actress, whose husband shared his ‘Get Ready With Me’ video a few weeks ago, added that the first approach she mentioned was desperate and also very cheap.

Omotola shares more tips on how to trend

Expanding on her thoughts, the mother of four asked her fans what they would be willing to trade for fame in a world where attention is the new currency.

The accomplished actress also advised her followers to consider their morals, values, conscience, and mindset if they were thinking of following her initial advice.

Laughing with her fans, she asked if they really thought she would say something so ‘magical’ to them. Omotola encouraged them to keep doing what they enjoy, if they know what they are doing.

Sharing more insights, the moviemaker asserted that people should always remember they will reap what they sow.

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde laughs with her fans over her advice to them. Photo credit@realomosexy

Source: Instagram

She explained that while her guidance might seem long and challenging, they should look at the end result and compare it to the quick but cheap approach she initially mentioned.

Omotola warned against taking the first route because it could lead to becoming slaves to the social media algorithm.

This is not the first time the actress had offered advice to her fans; she once encouraged a lady to develop a personal relationship with Jesus.

See the post here:

Fans react to Omotola's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post made by the actress. Here are some below:

@kiddies_tablets commented:

"You fit still do rubbish to trend and nobody go still send your papa."

@hairbyfirstlady reacted:

"Tiktok girls can never take this advice ."

@ojubabe1 said:

"Smartest advice for todays generation."

@mamaariella shared:

"Honestly the other route is longer and harder I’ve been on that other route and it’s taken me 10 years to get to where I am today but trust me, it’s more fulfilling and the results are longer lasting and comes with so much respect. "

@joshuakleva wrote:

"Today’s world where attention is the new currency!!! That’s profound. Don’t stake your morals for algorithms, it’s only for a moment."

@omagaonthebeat wrote:

"Trend is temporary. Class is Permanent. Know this and know peace. A true Queen and more."

@iamseundavids7 stated:

"She is actually qualified to give such advice."

Omotola shares loved-up pictures with husband

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Jalade Ekeinde warmed the hearts of her fans as she shared lovely pictures she took with her husband.

The lovebirds went on date, and she asked her fans to tap into the goodness of being married.

She displayed the yummy delicacies they were having and invited her fans to join her in enjoying the meal.

