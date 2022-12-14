Nkechi Blessing and her new young lover Xxssive have continued to show off their love for all to see

Borrowing a leaf from his lover, the young man decided to remind everyone that he owns the actress

While some people gushed over the display of love, others told Xxssive to enjoy his turn with Nkechi while it lasts

Actress Nkechi Blessing and her new lover, Xxssive manage to make the news almost every week with their public display of affection.

The controversial movie star is known for flaunting her man, and he recently decided to do same.

Nigerians react to post from Nkechi Blessing's lover

In a now expired Instagram story post but sighted online, Xxssive shared a photo of Nkechi and captioned it with 'na me get am' which means, it belongs to me in English.

Nigerians react to the post

shogbams:

"She go reach everybody for Lagos.. enjoy your turn bro. "

sexyvalgram:

"Y’all are just sad*ist cos I know know why people happiness dey make una feel bitter‍♀️, even if she like make she get 100 exes that shouldn’t stop her from moving on on trying someone else , Nigerians ehn ‍♀️"

laviva_mandi:

"Dem be follow you drag am before?? enjoy, na your turn/time."

whyte_le:

"Later you will realize she was never your girl , it was just your turn."

dayoogedengbe:

"Like who is dragging with you before? No worry nah, your eyes go soon clear"

feolu_dollars:

"We no go settle any matter after o"

annieyblvck:

"Why does this comment sound like what she wrote by herself, (abeg na wetin my mind talk, i come in peace o)."

whatsupwithtoolz:

"I no won hear I fed him tomorrow oo"

sissylorvveth:

"I give them 2months. We go see thier nyash"

Nkechi Blessing flaunts younger lover, shares tale of his bravery

Nigerian actress Nkechi Blessing finally found love once again as she flaunted her younger lover, who is not a Yoruba man.

The actress, who made headlines over a video of her twerking before popular Yoruba traditional ruler Ooni of Ife Oba Enitan Adeyeye, said her new man trusted her to the extent of travelling with her to an event in Ife, Osun state.

Flooding her new man’s picture on her Instastory, Nkechi said it was forever with him while describing him as her sanity.

