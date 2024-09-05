Xxssive has put a big smile on the face of the family of a man battling sickle cell and swimming in debt

In a video he shared on social media, he visited the man's house to see him and his family and also to share the good news with them

His generosity sparked reactions among fans who appreciated him and showered prayer for him in the comment section

Eseoghene Obire, better known as Xxssive, Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing's lover has helped a man battling with sickle cell and also swimming in debt.

The special assistant to Delta state governor shared a touching video on social media as he helped the man known as Tony.

Xxssive visits battling sickle cell. Photo credit @xxssive

Source: Instagram

According to him, a man whom he called chairman told him to give money to the needy and his thought went to Tony. He gave the man the sum of N1 million to help pay his debt and take care of his health.

Xxssive visit man

According to the man, who slammed Verydarkman, Tony called him and lamented that he was in a debt of N500k. He noted that Tony had a surgery and borrowed money to pay for the procedure, but he had been struggling to refund the money.

The man, who was rumoured to have left the actress sometime ago visited Tony's house to share the good news to them. The man's family appreciated Xxssive's kind gesture and prayed for him as well.

See the video here:

What fans said about the video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video. Here are some of the comments below:

@annabel23110:

"God bless you."

@fbhcosmetics:

"Bless you.'

@_bryt.o:

"Doing the lords work my G! Your head get oii."

@spirrritt_:

"God is good.'

@rukys_signature:

"You have done well by this."

@tampetermeraki:

"God bless you."

@_coco_thuging:

"This oneeee is fire."

@mhizqueency_official:

"God bless you And your chairman abundantly."

@veras_touch_:

"Another day to cry for Stranger, thank you @xxssive God bless you."

@dat_girl_called_dia_mond01:

"And u delivered the money. God bless u."

Source: Legit.ng