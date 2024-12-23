Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday and her boyfriend Xxssive have finally taken their relationship to the next level

In a video going viral, the celebrity couple were seen getting engaged as Xxssive finally popped the question

Several fans of the couple gushed over the emotional video as they congratulated Nkechi Blessing and her man

Nigerian actress Nkechi Blessing and her boyfriend Eseoghene Obire aka Xxssive are finally engaged to the joy of fans.

On December 23, 2024, the Nollywood actress took to her Instagram stories to post a video of Xxsive popping the question and wearing a ring on her finger.

In the now-deleted clip, Nkechi Blessing and her man stood before a rose-decorated background with the words ‘Will you marry me?’ written on it.

Fans react to video as Nkechi Blessing finally gets engaged. Photos: @nkechiblessingsunday, @xxssive

The Nollywood star appeared emotional as her boyfriend popped the question. See the video below:

Recall that Nkechi Blessing and Xxssive had been trailed by breakup rumours before they suddenly returned on social media.

Fans react as Nkechi Blessing reportedly gets engaged

News of Nkechi Blessing and Xxssive’s alleged wedding engagement spread on social media, and comments from the couple's fans were raised. Read their reactions below:

queenethedet13:

“Congratulations 🎉👏❤️.”

Gladystessyo:

“Congratulations 🎉🎉.”

mrs_larry_olanrewaju:

“Awwwww at last so happy for Her.”

Rume_diana:

“❤️❤️❤️❤️Well. Deserved😍😍😍.”

Jane_kearing:

“Congratulations am honestly happy for nkechi she deserves it&more 😍.”

rosesweetrosy:

“👏👏👏 awww… so lovely 😍.”

Worldwidedami:

“Awwnn. Beautiful!!”

Christal_creations:

“Congratulations.”

Kokoletjenny:

“I don’t know if I should awwwww but congratulations Blessing😊.”

olu_herodotus:

“Dem don finally drag this guy propose 😂😂.”

wahyray_04:

“Wow!! So happy for her after all the terrible dragging.”

Nkechi Blessing's lover Xxssive helps man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Xxssive had put a big smile on the face of the family of a man battling sickle cell and swimming in debt.

In a video he shared on social media, he visited the man's house to see him and his family and also to share the good news with them.

His generosity sparked reactions among fans, who appreciated him and showered prayer for him in the comment section.

