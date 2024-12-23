Nkechi Blessing Engaged As Her Man Xxssive Finally Proposes, Fans Gush Over Video: “Congratulations”
- Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday and her boyfriend Xxssive have finally taken their relationship to the next level
- In a video going viral, the celebrity couple were seen getting engaged as Xxssive finally popped the question
- Several fans of the couple gushed over the emotional video as they congratulated Nkechi Blessing and her man
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Nigerian actress Nkechi Blessing and her boyfriend Eseoghene Obire aka Xxssive are finally engaged to the joy of fans.
On December 23, 2024, the Nollywood actress took to her Instagram stories to post a video of Xxsive popping the question and wearing a ring on her finger.
In the now-deleted clip, Nkechi Blessing and her man stood before a rose-decorated background with the words ‘Will you marry me?’ written on it.
The Nollywood star appeared emotional as her boyfriend popped the question. See the video below:
Recall that Nkechi Blessing and Xxssive had been trailed by breakup rumours before they suddenly returned on social media.
Fans react as Nkechi Blessing reportedly gets engaged
News of Nkechi Blessing and Xxssive’s alleged wedding engagement spread on social media, and comments from the couple's fans were raised. Read their reactions below:
queenethedet13:
“Congratulations 🎉👏❤️.”
Gladystessyo:
“Congratulations 🎉🎉.”
mrs_larry_olanrewaju:
“Awwwww at last so happy for Her.”
Rume_diana:
“❤️❤️❤️❤️Well. Deserved😍😍😍.”
Jane_kearing:
“Congratulations am honestly happy for nkechi she deserves it&more 😍.”
rosesweetrosy:
“👏👏👏 awww… so lovely 😍.”
Worldwidedami:
“Awwnn. Beautiful!!”
Christal_creations:
“Congratulations.”
Kokoletjenny:
“I don’t know if I should awwwww but congratulations Blessing😊.”
olu_herodotus:
“Dem don finally drag this guy propose 😂😂.”
wahyray_04:
“Wow!! So happy for her after all the terrible dragging.”
Nkechi Blessing's lover Xxssive helps man
Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Xxssive had put a big smile on the face of the family of a man battling sickle cell and swimming in debt.
In a video he shared on social media, he visited the man's house to see him and his family and also to share the good news with them.
His generosity sparked reactions among fans, who appreciated him and showered prayer for him in the comment section.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Taiwo Owolawi (Entertainment Editor) Taiwo Owolawi is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with four years of work experience at Legit.ng. She graduated from Osun State University with a degree in English and International Studies in 2016. She has also moved on to pursue courses in Public Relations and Copywriting. Taiwo emerged as Legit.ng's Best Entertainment Editor in 2022. Contact: taiwo.owolawi@corp.legit.ng.