It was a sad Sunday for the Nigerian movie industry, Nollywood, after two of its members died in a car crash

Movie producer Stanley Ontop shared the heartbreaking update, disclosing that the auto crash happened in Port Harcourt, Rivers State

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and other colleagues in the movie industry have also mourned the deceased

The Nigerian movie industry, Nollywood, on Sunday, May 11, lost two of its members, Johnson Onoriode Ododife and Chigo Gozman.

According to the update shared by movie producer Stanley Ontop, both men died in a tragic car crash while returning from Port Harcourt, where they had attended a colleague's wedding.

Ododife was the Delta State chairman of the Cinematographers Society of Nigeria (CSN) while Gozman was a content creator and cinematographer.

Sharing the news, Stanley Ontop said,

"Black Sunday in Nollywood Delta Asaba as we lost 2 crew members in an auto crash (accident) in PH while returning from one of their members wedding yesterday… We lost Delta state chairman of Cinematographers Society of Nigeria (CSN) @onos14a We also lost a very good and talented cinematographer in Asaba mr @goz_man6 I am heartbroken chai gozie my friend and brother May their souls rest in peace This too shall pass. Ontop cares Shalom!!!"

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, who recently blasted those who taunted him over his marriage, also mourned the deceased on his page as he wrote:

"Too many untimely deaths in Nollywood. Really Sad. R.I.P to our fallen brothers. May God grant your families the strength to bear this painful loss.,"

This is coming after the conclusion of the 2025 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) in Lagos.

Celebs, fans react as Nollywood mourn

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, Read the comments below:

ihemenancy said:

"Nooooooooooiiiii what is this."

tcokafor wrote:

"The future we are so worried about, most of us won’t be part of it Love when you can🕊️🕊️ R.i.p Ndi Nkem."

official.rosabellejeanne wrote:

"When I got that call this afternoon, it was as if I couldn’t breathe, God why do people go, can there be something else, the pain is too much."

amarachiigidimbah commented:

"Jesus ! I am Shaking , what is truly the essence of life?"

super_swizz said:

"Nobody knows when it’s time to leave this earth.. spread love and be kind always."

judechukwudindu commented:

"May they rest in peace. Two people at the same time? Painful. May the Lord give their families the fortitude to bear the loss."

oguhestherchi said:

"What did we do? God please forgive us, save and and grand us everlasting life. May this be the last crew members that will die untimely death. Amen."

shulamitechinedu commented:

"I’m broken Goz my personal person the most honest man I know."

