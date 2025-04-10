Filmmaker Adanma Luke has also broken her silence as her colleagues in the movie industry pay tribute to the late Junior Pope

Adanma Luke shared how life has been for her in the past year as she sympathised with the families of Junior Pope and four others who lost their lives in a boat mishap

The Nollywood producer, who locked her comment section, also shared a tribute video showing the pictures of her late colleagues

Adanma Luke, who produced the ill-fated movie, ‘The Other Side of Life’, in which late Nollywood actor, John Paul Odonwodo, aka Junior Pope, starred has broken her silence as she pen tribute to him and for others.

Luke, who made headlines in 2024, shared how traumatised she was over the incident, revealing that she wished she could make it all go away.

Adanma Luke shares old video of late Juniour Pope and four others as she pens tribute to them. Credit: adanmaluke/juniorpope

Source: Instagram

The producer disclosed that losing Junior Pope and four others left her with a headache that has refused to heal unless God intervenes.

She added that she had lost her smile, voice and passion for what she loved doing.

"Losing you guys left me with a headache no one can heal unless God intervenes. I lost my smiles, I lost my voice, I lost passion for what i loved doing. If all could go away and i still have you guys I’d still be grateful," Luke said.

The producer also sympathised with the families of Junior Pope, Friday, Abigail, Olanti and Precious as she prayed for them to rest in peace.

Adanma Luke shares her experience following Junior Pope and four others' deaths. Credit: adanmaluke/juniorpope

Source: Instagram

"I sympathize with your loved ones on this day and believe that God is taking good care of you all till we meet again🙏🏾 keep resting in the Lord my friends and colleagues JP, Friday, Abigail, Olanti and Precious," she added.

Luke also included a tribute video with pictures of her late colleagues in her post.

She, however, locked her comment section.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Adanma Luke revealed that she was meant to be in the capsized boat and explained that her production manager had asked her to bring the memory card to the set, but when she arrived, she learned about the tragedy.

According to her, life jackets were available, but Junior Pope refused to wear one because it was dirty.

Watch the video Adanma Luke shared as she pays tribute to Junior Pope, four others:

Stanley Ontop, others react to Adanma Luke's post

Stanley Ontop, who reshared Luke's post on his page, admitted that he was wrong when he blamed Adanma for Junior Pope and four others' deaths.

"My dear Ada it was never your fault, it was an accident and accidents are unexpected occurrences. I was wrong when I blamed you Buh now I understood the pains. No one wants anyone to die, you did your best, and life happened to them. This too shall pass nne."

Read other reactions below:

070134760gla wrote:

"Exactly my brother it wasn't her fault it can happen to anyone."

najayi71 said:

"Exactly it wasn't her fault atall in as much as most of us blamed her for their death I hated her too then but it's not her fault life happened My God heal their families."

Junior Pope's widow pens heartfelt tribute

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Junior Pope's widow, Jennifer Awele, returned to social media a year after his demise.

She shared a family picture, including a large portrait of her late husband in the background.

Junior Pope's widow also reflected on life without him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng