A Ghanaian model brought back memories with his outfit to the 2025 AMVCA as he honoured late Nollywood actors

The model rocked an outfit which included pictures of nine late Nollywood stars, including Junior Pope, Mr Ibu, Sam Loco, among others

The model's video and attire have since evoked emotions on social media, as many Nigerians paid tributes to the Nollywood stars

A Ghanaian model identified as Chris Nunies Awudey has stirred reactions online with his attire at the 2025 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).

The model turned heads with the series of pictures on his outfit to honour the late stars in Nollywood who made impact in the movie indusry.

Awudey's outfit projected images of beloved icons, including Murphy Afolabi, Junior Pope, John Okafor, Mr Ibu, Muna Obiekwe, Sam Loco Efe, Rachael Oniga and many more.

Sharing a video of him wearing the outfit, the model wrote in a caption,

"Paying tribute to 9 Late Nollywood Legends at the AMVCA."

In related news, Legit.ng reported that socialite Pretty Mike trended on social media over his dramatic outfit to the 2025 AMVCA.

Pretty Mike attended the AMVCA in a futuristic superhero-style costume, Marvel’s Iron Man suit.

In a viral video, Pretty Mike lamented his struggle to urinate as he disclosed that he and the maker of the superhero suit didn't consider that he would be making use of the toilet.

The video of Ghanaian model honouring late Nollywood stars with his outfit at the AMVCA is below:

Slide the post below to see more pictures of the attire:

Reactions as model honours late Nollywood actor

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as many Nigerians share their comments about the outfit. Read them below:

Ijeomadaisy said:

"Someone said love Ghanaians have for the dead cannot be explained."

kanoel_fabrics reacted:

"Yea, that was really thoughtful. May they continue to rest in peace, Amen."

omorseebeauty commented:

"Make them give this guy the best dress because of his kind gesture. God Bless Africa."

thefortunabrand commented:

"Desmond Elliot had so much more space in his skirt and thought ‘I’ll put an elephant, that will show them’ TF????"

joycejayy reacted:

"So thoughtful, at least his own made sense not that Desmond idiiot wey use one million yards sew skirt. Don’t know who he’s trying to impress."

nickybee20 commented:

"Meanwhile Desmond is paying tribute to Elephant."

olamide_west commented:

"The brightest stars burn the fastest, so we must love them while we can, and "they’ll forever be our always."

realsamueluno said:

"I really love this! Thank you for choosing to honor them with your creativity! This is awesome!"

Desmond Elliot outfit to AMVCA trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that veteran actor Desmond Elliot was among the celebrities who attended the AMVCA.

The actor attend the event in an unusual event as he sported a black gown, with an image of an elephant on it.

A netizen said, "How will u ,use those toilets you have used public funds to build now…??"

