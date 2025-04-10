A year after Nollywood actor Junior Pope and four other crew members lost their lives on their way back from a film set, Nollywood has honoured their memories

A memorial service was organised for the lost souls at the St. Johnbosco Catholic Church in Asaba, and photos made the rounds

Many social media users reacted to the snaps of the memorial service as they remembered the lives of the lost ones

A year after Nollywood actor John Paul Odonwodo, aka Jnr Pope, and some other crew members died on their way back from a movie location, the film industry has organised a memorial service for them.

Recall that April 10, 2024, was a day of sadness for Nollywood after Jnr Pope and four others lost their lives after the boat they were in capsized on their way back after shooting a movie.

Photos from memorial service for Jnr Pope and others one year after their tragic deaths. Photos: @jnrpope, @stanley_ontop

A year after the tragedy, the memories of the deceased were honoured with a church service.

Filmmaker Stanley Ontop took to his official Instagram page to update netizens on the proceedings.

He shared a series of photos of himself and other mourners gathered at the St. Johnbosco Catholic Church in Asaba, where they held mass for Junior Pope and the others who had lost their lives.

All the people in attendance wore black clothes to show they were mourning, and a video captured them saying prayers inside the church. Stanley Ontop accompanied the post with a caption that read:

“Live at Junior Pope and others memorial service happening live in Asaba. St Johnbosco Catholic Church Asaba. Nollywood in their mass came out to honor their own.

I pray God give JP,Abigail,Olanti, Friday and precious eternal rest. Amen 🙏 Till we meet again 💔😭💔😭 It’s well.”

See his post below:

Reactions as Nollywood holds memorial service for Jnr Pope, others

The photos and video of the memorial service organised by Nollywood practitioners for the late Junior Pope and the four other people who lost their lives on April 10, 2024, moved many fans to tears. A number of them mourned the tragedy as they prayed for the lost souls:

Late Jnr Pope with wife and sons as Nollywood holds memorial service for him and others. Photo: @jnrpope

“Rip jnr Pope 😢.”

Biggest___ebii said:

“Our Lady of perpetual help, intercede on our behalf 🙏.”

Beatriceerukpe said:

“It's wel😢 jp may your soul continue to rest in peace 💔.”

Nwankwofrank said:

“Rest in peace pope.”

Callme_jombo said:

“Only God can heal.”

Am_ar9705 wrote:

“😢😢😢😢😢😢 this is.deep.”

Ajayifolashadevictoria said:

“I honor you. You are a rare gem😍🔥❤️.”

Dordor_deborah said:

“😂😂😂😂😂😂. May he rest well and thanks for attending.”

Jnr Pope's wife holds one-year memorial

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that late Nollywood actor Jnr Pope's widow, Jennifer Awele, returned online after her husband's death.

On April 10, 2025, a year after her husband's tragic demise, the widow shared a new photo of herself with their sons as they remembered the late actor.

Awele penned down an emotional tribute to Jnr Pope. According to her, her husband's death was an unimaginable loss, adding that not a day had gone by without a thought of him.

