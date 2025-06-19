Nigerian music legend 2baba has left his fans and followers worried after he was spotted on a roadside billboard

Recall that the Edo state lawmaker celebrated 2 years in office on June 18 2025, in the midst of family and colleagues

A billboard used to publicise the event around Edo stata surfaced online, showing how 2baba looked in them, igniting concerns online

Massive concerns have arisen for Afrobeats legend Innocent Idibia, aka 2baba, after a grotesque image of him was seen on a busy road in Edo state, Nigeria.

Legit.ng reported that Natasha Osawuru, the newly wedded wife of the Nigerian singer, recently marked her second year in office as a lawmaker.

2baba trends after being spotted on a bilboard in Edo state. Credit: @official2baba, @natashaosawaru

Source: Instagram

The politician, who represents the Egor Constituency in the 8th Edo State House of Assembly, celebrated the milestone with an event attended by her husband and others.

A picture made the rounds online showing how the music icon was used in the billboard that publicised Natasha’s event.

What triggered the singer's fans was the funny image of 2baba that was used on the large graphic print.

The image showed the African Queen hitmaker with unusual red and black marks on his face while his new wife posed elegantly at the opposite end of the billboard.

See the picture below:

Picture of 2baba on roadside billboard trend

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

beautifullly_b said:

"Natasha wan really mess this man up because what is this?😂😂😂 Na she be Tuface punishment for all the women e don play with."

slimella22___ wrote:

"Ezemuo and wife part 1&2."

urbanluxurycloset said:

"I see am for Egor yesterday as I drove pass ,I wan die for Laugh 😂."

insta_glos wrote:

"He be like person wey dey trance. He is in a trance but it serves him right for his philandeerjng while married."

itsemeh__ said:

"Eddy guest house😂😂😂. So na so una legend turn road side artist😂😂."

omobee75421 said:

"When God want to punish an adulterous guy, He gives him this type of wife😂."

itz_official_juliet said:

"Wait o, Tuface no get management?"

twarnergames16 said:

"Why does he always look like he's entrapped?🙄👀"

luvlyeyezz2 wrote:

"Na beer parlour pple legend dey perform now😂."

_mee_nat_ said:

"😂😂😂God abeg o!!!! Thanks for the laughs tho!"

iamtherealallegedly said:

"Even shine shine ladies club no do pass like this for their husband."

_spirine_olives wrote:

"Eyyyyyyy, what is going on in that picture abeg? Wetin them rub 2baba for face?😩😳"

ehigieaito said:

"Nee Idibia. what drugs has joined together, let no man put assunder."

stellaakhetuamen said:

"Orishirishi😂😂😂😂😂 We benin people dey shame for this two 😂😂😂😂."

adaeze201919 said:

"😂😂😂😂I had to zoom to b sure it's 2face aka toto mechanic..Ds one has turn to a complete finished man😂😂😂."

christabel_03ofoclan said:

"Why is it that these men turn into native doctors/ezemmuo/dibia once they separate from the wife of their youth and gum-body with strange women? It is well oo."

2baba seen on a roadside billboard in Edo state. Credit: @official2baba, @natashaosawaru

Source: Instagram

Man shows forest 2Baba lives in Edo

Legit.ng reported that a man working in an area close to where 2Baba's allegedly resided in Benin, Edo, shared a video about the singer.

The man, who claimed he was working in a place known as Amagba, laughed at the area the music star was camped by his lover.

Fans were sympathetic after seeing the video as they questioned 2Baba's choice of taking Natasha as his new wife.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng