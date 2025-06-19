The Nigerian man who earlier alleged that Nollywood actress Regina Daniels was cheating her husband with a young lover has addressed his claims

Legit.ng earlier reported that billionaire politician Ned Nwoko called for the dentation of the man known as Official Tuma on social media

In a trending clip, Tuma addressed the videos of himself, saying that the movie star had a companion in Abuja, triggering reactions online

Gabriel Timothy, also known as Official Tuma, who was reportedly detained by the police in Abuja following a petition by Regina Daniels' husband and politician, Ned Nwoko, has spoken out.

On Tuesday, June 17, Official Tuma made a video, disclosing that he had been invited by the Nigerian police for questioning.

Tume, who stated that he was confident in his innocence, added that he accepted the police invite as a law-abiding citizen.

In a new video making the rounds online, Tuma claimed that videos of him speaking with the renowned actress were all AI-generated.

According to him, he was surprised to see that lots of Nigerian blogs carried them as news.

“The videos of me saying I have evidence of Regina Daniel’s has a boyfriend and she is cheating on Her Husband Ned Nwoko is AI Generated,” he said in part.

Netizens react to allegations on Regina Daniels

__mahnuel1 said:

"Between ALLEGEDLY and AI, I no know which one suffer pass for Nigerians hand😂."

the_kiki2 said:

"Freedom of speech i guarantee you, but freedom after speech? Na only God fit give you guarantee 😂."

santus_chibueze said:

"Na this denial video look like AI not the defamatory one. Ewu."

annacoay said:

"I like as everybody dey craz😂

shop_ejura said:

"So why didn’t he come out to say the videos were fake until now? He’s lying."

stillcounting1 said:

"Una don leave satan now na Ai 😂."

benjaminraphael7 said:

"Na Nigerian government apprentice 😂."

fekomiceo said:

"Give am water water beans with separated pepper."

pholarh101 wrote:

"He talks too much, they should teach him a lesson of his life."

__sakani___ said:

"Fear don make ham change mouth 😂😂😂😂."

ask_kenny1 said:

"They should detained him for 2 years and teach him a lesson. Defaming others for views and likes and he's even saying it like he has evidence. Werey boy."

sville_intl said:

"Don’t worry Ai go help you get the evidence after you don knack 6 months for kirikiri."

tenovertenautos wrote:

"Make sure his beans is very watery with enough pepper.. then put am for corner wey no deh receive sunlight."

isokoboy12 said:

"Make dem ban AI for Nigeria before e go put people for more problem now when e never cast 😂."

__okikiolah said:

"Coming at someone with a false accusation unprovoked, you’re supposed to be chilling at kirikiri 🤦🏽‍♀️."

Ned Nwoko spotted with foreign models

Legit.ng previously reported that Regina Daniels and her husband continued to make headlines

Recall that rumours trailing their marriage claimed that Regina’s colleague, Chika Ike, was about to be the senator’s seventh wife.

A video made the waves online, capturing the couple in a lush nighttime hangout with about four foreign models.

