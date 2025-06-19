A video showing the moment 2Baba was sighted in Benin City, Edo state recently emerged on social media

The African Queen crooner, who wore a white outfit, was spotted with security details as he made his way into a gathering

The video of 2Baba in Benin City, Edo State, comes after Portable Zazu threw subtle shades at the singer

Nigerian music icon Innocent Idibia better known as 2Baba was recently spotted on the streets of Benin City in Edo State.

According to the report, 2Baba, who wore a white outfit with matching black sunglasses was sighted at Uselu, Benin City.

2Baba was spotted in Benin City with security after Portable shaded him. Credit: official2baba

The viral video showed some security details beside some cars as 2Baba and his crew made their way into a gathering.

2Baba's presence in Benin City comes after controversial singer Portable Zazu threw a direct shade at the African Queen crooner.

Portable, who issued advice to VeryDarkMan, over a series of video of him speaking against the killings in Benue, stated that 2Baba was begging for love.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Natasha Osawuru, 2Baba's new wife marked her second year in office as a lawmaker.

Natasha, who represents the Egor Constituency celebrated the milestone with an event, attended by family and friends.

Video of 2Baba and his crew walking into a gathering in Benin City emerges online. Credit: official2baba

A viral picture showed Natasha arriving at the venue of the events holding her mother and 2Baba’s hands.

What people said about 2Baba in Benin

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed 2Baba's presence in Benin City, Edo state. Read the comments below:

cakesbysugahgurl said:

"Now 2face I come de see for Benin everyday with out ticket …celebrate grace my people."

it_dont_matter_40 said:

"Man too fresh."

iviespecial_sm said:

"Awwwwww- life is unpredictable do what makes you happy."

eunicemikel reacted:

"Benin na water no worry u go soon see am for Oba market."

osasu.daniels commented:

"You go soon see am for Bob Izua park soon."

babito__06 reacted:

"Brother sir has relocated to Benin."

uglyboygemini reacted:

"Na so dem Dey lick lips?... I've been doing it wrong!"

simongodspower58 reacted:

"Nawa oo weitin natasha dey turn our legend to like dis."

kollyzo commented:

"So man can’t walk freely. He is a legend, allow him enjoy his free life."

6keys09 reacted:

"Weyrin de happen for Benue nor concern am . Na benin concern am."

0lucheeey commented:

"Just know say 900% of Edo people no like you cos of wetin u do."

saintzdivine wrote:

"Man is tired of celebrity lifestyle, he just want to live like a normal person."

officialratty_pablo reacted:

"Portable say u dey edo state dey fight for love, why edo man dey benue dey fight Fulani."

changes_p03 reacted:

"Them dey kill your people for benue.. him dey do PA work for benin."

Man shows forest 2Baba lives in Edo

Legit.ng reported that a man working in an area close to where 2Baba's allegedly resided in Benin, Edo, shared a video about the singer.

The man, who claimed he was working in a place known as Amagba, laughed at the area the music star was camped by his lover.

Fans were sympatric after seeing the video as they questioned 2Baba's choice of taking Natasha as his new wife.

