Yul Edochie has reacted to the constant criticism directed at him over his decision to marry a second wife

In a post on his social media page, he stated that those attacking him because of his marriage are fools

Fans were not impressed by his remarks and shared their opinions on what he had written

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie is not taking it lightly, as some people continue to taunt his marriage to Judy Austin.

The movie star, who launched an online church last year, took to social media to share what he believes will befall those mocking his marriage.

Yul Edochie speaks about his critics in new post. Photo credit@yuledochie

Source: Instagram

According to him, people have been attacking him over matters that do not concern them and now, they are suffering for it.

Edochie claimed that, as a result of their actions, some of his critics have lost their marriages or even their careers.

He further stated that many of them are still struggling to find the right partner or the right career path.

The actor also mocked some of his critics, saying they are confused about their identity, whether they are men or women.

Yul Edochie shares what will happen to critics

In the same post, Edochie said his critics would continue to suffer until they apologised to him.

Yul Edochie shares his pain about being criticised. Photo credit@yuledochie

Source: Instagram

He issued a stern warning to others he described as "fools," cautioning them not to destroy themselves.

He emphasised that if anything bad happened to them, it would be the result of their own actions.

The filmmaker also warned that some individuals are special to God and, therefore, cannot be touched.

Recall that Yul Edochie and Judy Austin have been backlashed at every given opportunity by people.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Yul Edochie's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the actor. Here are comments below:

@lmaoboski commented:

"The one wey no see husband better pass judy, see as you Dey fight yourself."

@hardeh0104 shared:

"See mumu. Life will always happen to everyone in a different way, not because they put mouth in your matter. Always talking out of sense."

@winniejakes_ said:

"What matters MAY is winning."

@annienicecakes_events reacted:

"U for just add some have lost their lives mk we kuku know sey u be God. Misfortune can befall anyone,it has nothing to do with u.And if u are the reason for their misfortune because they didn't support u,then ur end will not be pleasant. At some point in ur life,u don still put mouth for Wetin no concern u,nobody kill u.Judy kpekus no concern u but u still shook preeq put,her husband no kill u.Live and let others live, people must talk."

@nnekakitchen commented:

"Always fighting ursef yul zunkwaike no be me send u to commit adultery with obasi wife."

@titi_carie sated:

"It’s a lie… stop projecting your failures on others… this man you are always fighting one thing or the other…I thought marriage was supposed to be blissful but your own don turn you to mad man…stop trying to prove a point to us… you always behaving like something is pursuing you…. Guilty conscience I guess."

Source: Legit.ng