Sonia, Odion Ighalo's ex-wife, has made more allegations against the footballer about his attitude over their children

In a post on her Instagram story, she claimed that she has been covering up in so many ways, and shared the conversation she had with her children

Fans were not impressed about her post as they shared their take about the woman, who praised the football star months ago

Sonia Desuwa, the ex-wife of football star Odion Jude Ighalo, has made an allegation against the footballer.

In a post on her Instagram story, she shared the conversation she had with her children about their father.

Odion Ighalo's Ex-Wife shares what she does for her children as she makes allegation against her ex-husband.

According to her, when they were going back home from an outing, his children said she shouldn't share the video and pictures they took because the footballer would be jealous that they were doing well without him.

Sonia pointed out the children abroad does not allegedly care about the footballer's wealth because they have been humiliated and abused in the past.

Sonia shares how football fall with his responsibilities

In another post, Sonia celebrated herself. She claimed that if not for her, her children would never want to see their father.

Odion Ighalo's Ex-Wife praises self after sharing her role in the life of her children with the footballer.

She asserted that she has been covering up in providing social care and also covers up in school and in her family.

Sonia Desuwa claimed that she should be praised as she gave herself her flowers.

Recall that Sonia had repeatedly dragged her ex-husband at every provocation.

She once joined her fans to her drama after they claimed that she wanted to go back to him.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Sonia's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post. Here are comments below:

@skinbrandchic commented:

"At this point, she's doing too much. Why involving kids in your fight?! You have said alot of negative things in their presence for them to reason like that at this age. Lets kids be kids when they grow, they will know the truth and make their choices."

@official_delight147 reacted:

"This ur stupid behaviour of dragging ur ex every seconds, it shows the type of person u are when u both are together, ur type fit kpai man b4 his time."

@lush_chi2 said:

"Last three months he’s best dad now he’s another thing. Madam make it make sense."

@the_only_ola stated:

"You go do something reach you go begin shame for yourself is it not that time yet? For this woman to actually move on."

@kanyinsola_0dulanac commented:

"This babe need to rest."

@chimchebelum_chimkwubalum reacted:

"Continue growing them.When they found out who you’re then your old age will be full of bitterness."

