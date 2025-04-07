Nollywood actor Yul Edochie caught the attention of many online as he addressed men on ways to woo women

The renowned filmmaker directed his message at men who want women who are way above their level

He further shared a secret attribute his gender should have when meeting women, triggering reactions online

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has advised young guys on how to attract the ladies they want.

Taking to Instagram, Yul, who claimed to be an OG in the game, urged guys to approach any lady and express their affections for her, regardless of her standing.

Yul Edochie teaches men about getting their dream women. Credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

He warned them not to wait until they had money before talking. Yul believes that money is not everything, but confidence is.

He noted that ladies like men who have guts and confidence, no matter their class. The actor stressed that men shouldn’t allow their confidence level to drop for any reason, as he noted that the lady they like will not kill them.

“Young men, let me give you some tips as an OG in the game. If you like a lady, no matter her status, walk up to her and tell her you like her. Don’t wait till you have money before you can talk.

"Money is not everything. Confidence is number 1. Ladies love men who have guts and confidence no matter their class. Never let your confidence level drop for any reason.

"She will not kill you. She’ll either say yes or no. But most likely, she’ll say yes in the end because, as I told you before, ladies love strong men”.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the online preacher dropped a hint about him and his second wife, Judy Austin, welcoming their third child together.

Recall that Yul had gushed about Judy as he shared a video where she showed off her baby bump.

Judy, on the other hand, had penned a message to Yul on how he has treated her since she became pregnant. She poured her heart out to her unborn child while expressing sweet words about her loving husband.

Yul Edochie shares wooing tips for men. Credit: @yuledochie/Instagram

Source: Instagram

On Thursday, April 3, Yul, in a post, via his social media page, shared a video of himself carrying a new baby.

He was captured bottle feeding the baby as Judy could be heard conversing with him in Igbo language in the background.

Sharing the video, Yul Edochie wrote in the caption:

"Blessings upon blessings."

See his post below:

Yul Edochie's advice to men stirs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

iphy_love wrote:

"Na woman full his bald head😂😂😂 everytime he's thinking about women."

bright_ifex wrote:

"Better get your money first before high BP go kee you inside marriage,her money no be your money."

bellaimobibe said:

"And you couldn't bring us an A list Nollywood actress. You went to carry a local elephant that lacks class and desperately tied you with pregnancy. A woman that knows what to do to prevent that from happening. She had multiple kids before oh. Yul just shatap."

glamourmimi_official said:

"You knew all this, yet ended up with a second hand woman?"

favourugomma29 wrote:

"Why u no bring us Genevieve if say ur courage reach insted of Judy."

adaanambra wrote:

"Nigerians don’t know how to take a message and forget about the messenger 😂😂😂😂 they will attack him."

qundrilla wrote:

"That's how you confidently met a married sluut and she fullishly accepted. Una fit each other, give ur advice to people like you two . I thank God you are reaping the consequences, there is nothing strong about being stewpid know this."

Yul Edochie shares feelings about Judy Austin

In an earlier report by Legit.ng, Yul Edochie had the attention of many online as he spoke on the effect his second wife Judy Austin has on him

This came days after his junior colleague, Esther Nwachukwu, accused Judy of putting Yul in a bottle.

The filmmaker, in a post, spoke on the importance of having her beside him as he showed off her pregnancy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng