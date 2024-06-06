Junior Pope's wife, Jennifer Awele Okpuno, and Ruby Orjiakor made a stir online following their latest move

Jennifer Awele reportedly unfollowed her husband's colleague and close friend Ruby after she made a spectacle days ago

Legit.ng reported that Ruby Orjiakor called out a couple of colleagues for the manner they chose to mourn the departed actor, spurring a heated debate online

Nigerian actress Ruby Orjiakor has made headlines after a feud with movie producer Adanma Luke and colleague Nosa Rex.

Legit.ng reported that Ruby observed that, while the late actor's spirit had hardly rested, his close friend, Baba Rex, reportedly already used the sad event that happened to him to create content.

Junior Pope's Wife and Ruby Orjiakor trended as they unfollowed and blocked each other online.

She accused the embattled movie producer Adanma Luke of not feeling guilt over the tragic incident but claimed that the late actor was begging her for roles.

This ignited a series of back-and-forths from the opposing party amid an emotional video Ruby shared to show that she was praying for the deceased's repose.

Junior Pope's wife and Ruby Orjiakor unfollow each other

Following the internet uproar, Junior Pope's wife, Jennifer Awele Okpuno and Ruby Orjiakor have reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram.

While Legit.ng is yet to understand what caused the sudden move, netizens didn't waste time speculating.

Reactions trail Junior Pope's wife and Ruby Orjiakor's move

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

sisi_liloo:

"Ruby oversabi just too much."

mark_dozen:

"I just wish say Virgin Mary go just pursue her just like the one wey the lord be pursue Kate Henshaw for movie."

treasuredaniels2023:

"E reach to abeg...Ruby don dey overdo."

sommie_d_great:

"I cant even imagine how the wife feels about all this. Gosh.. She did well blocking her."

aquarian.ice:

"Yea well, she was actually beginning to do too much, that’s someone’s husband."

hairbyfirstlady:

"Good the wife blocked her. You cannot be crying more than the bereaved. International clout chaser."

imade_prissylaz:

"Honestly I no fes like this girl. She too razz Shey JP no get family and wife when she day use content day talk abt another person content very anyhow somebody."

kemaara:

"This matter get K-leg sha … in as much as i understand they were close before he passed on , but as a married woman or man , bestie in marriage isn’t healthy especially with a single person! MBA …. The wife is still mourning/ hurting..this isn’t necessary…. DO NOT CRY MORE THAN THE BEREAVED."

susan.ifeoma2:

"She is acting like she lost the love of her life. Crying more than the bereaved."

faithmartins_official:

"Ruby the content creator. How many times did they shoot to get the perfect angles for Instagram! No body loves you than your immediate family."

Ruby Ojiakor stirs speculation about Junior Pope's demise

The actress finally found the courage to publicly mourn her late colleague and friend, Junior Pope.

Since the tragic incident, Legit.ng noticed that Ruby Orjiakor hadn’t made any social media appearances, unlike her, until recently.

Ruby, who previously trended online with videos depicting her closeness with Junior Pope, finally made her first social media post since the actor’s demise. She expressed deep sorrow over the unbearable occurrence and revealed that this was the first time she questioned her creator.

