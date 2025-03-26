Peller has shared a video of his visit to his alma mater and drawn the attention of his fans to it

The visit came a few days after he condemned the rant challenge about the economy and gave stern warning

He shared some items to the students and recorded them as they were holding what he gave each of them

Nigerian streamer, Habeeb Hamzat, more popularly known as Peller, has visited his alma mater and made video from his visit.

The TikToker, who was visited Fuji singer, Pasuma few weeks ago, said in the caption of his recording that he had a lot of fun with students of his former school. He also promised to share more videos on YouTube so that many can enjoy it.

A banner of the school with its name (Frontrunner Academy) was boldly written. It also had Peller's picture on it as the school welcomed the TikToker.

Peller shares customised notebook

The content creator, who celebrated his lover's birthday a few weeks ago, distributed notebooks to the students.

They were proudly showing the books off as he made his video. Each student had more than two exercises books as seen in the clip.

Jarvis, fans hail Peller

In the comment section of the post, Jarvis, Peller lover, praised him for his thoughtfulness.

Fans of the streamer were also excited about his move. They celebrated him and sent her critics to the gallows.

His visit is coming after he was backlashed for going against the 30 days rant challenge started by a corp member. Peller had spoken against the challenge when a fan asked him if he was not going to complain about the economy.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Peller's video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the TikToker. Here are comments below:

@realjadrolita reacted:

"Well done my love."

@joskyfresh said:

"See person wey them dey hate. More love more winnings bro. Next car na lambo deh come. People wey go die make them die."

presido_home_of_current_bags wrote:

"No matter how they tried OGO nothing fit do you because you have God, more wins and forever you shall be grateful."

@shefmansingage shared

"E get where this boy go win reach, you go come de vex for am. It's normal my dear, it is called the 5th level of frustration, it's mostly common among older people wey no make am."

@lucasjan522 commented:

"See who Dem dey drag make they come out na the influencers make they help their community no be to set camera dey talk show working not sitting at home talking help with the little u have."

@okoilu_maido reacted:

"How those student wan take believe say education is the key now ."

@sodik1378 commented:

"Haters no go see this now, na when peller go live stream them go gather Dey wait make she jam talk. Awon oloriburuku."

GehGeh speaks about Peller, Davido

Preciously, Legit.ng reported that the social media financial expert, GehGeh, was not happy that Peller had a TikTok live session with Davido.

According to him, the streamer helped Davido's career by going on the live session with him.

