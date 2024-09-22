Ini Edo has confirmed that she has allegedly had her traditional marriage and shared picture and date of her wedding

She said she allegedly met her man while on vacation six months ago, and he proposed to her three months later

She also shared the date for the wedding ceremony and added that she was lucky to have found love again

Nollywood actress, Ini Edo, has shared a good news with her fans about her relationship and congratulations has been pouring in.

The talented movie act stated that she has allegedly gotten married traditionally as she gushed over her man.

In her post, the actress, who acted as a video vixen in Kcee song, shared a picture of her alleged traditional wedding.

According to her, she allegedly met her man while she was on holiday six months ago, and he allegedly proposed to her three months later.

Celebs reacts to post

Some of her friends in the movie industry reacted to the post. The likes of Carolyn Hutchings also shared the same post and gushed over Ini Edo.

She said she was happy to witness the fairytale wedding ceremony. The movie star added that the real wedding will allegedly take place on 20th of October 2024.

However, she didn't say the venue of the ceremony. Some fans were quick to speculate that it was a movie scene because of the hashtag attached to the post.

Recall that Ini Edo has been linked with her colleague, IK Ogbonna, and she confirmed the status of their relationship in a post.

See the post here:

Reactions trail Carolyn's post

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to the post. Here are some of them below:

@realchidimmaaneke:

"Congratulations Dear."

@marahchi:

"First step: Go on vacation, congratulations ini ."

@ismeuju:

"Even unknown gun men get peace pass the singles this year.'

@chinneyloveofficial:

"Abeg what platform is it coming out on ooo??"

@_motunriayo:

"My fairy tale wedding the series.'

@rosemaryofficial_06:

"My Sunday is made with stew,chicken and white rice congratulations my nollywood finest and favourite."

@rosemaryofficial_06:

"My role mother..a model is not enough bcs i love u like i love my biological mother."

@queengolibenz:

"Awwwwww, there’s joy in my heart and it flowing like a river. I am so happy for you sis. May your joy be permanent."

Ini Edo marks birthday

Legit.ng had reported that the actress was one fashion icon who doesn't relent in displaying stunning looks.

She gave her fans something to talk about as she wore a lovely outfit that exposed most parts of her body.

The movie star did not stop there as she combined the black attire with pink shoes and a bag that gave her a chic look.

