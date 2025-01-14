Ini Edo has made a new video with her little daughter and fans are asking her questions about the little girl

In the clip, the little girl was sitting on the actress's leg as they had a daughter and mother moment

The girl told her mother the kind of food she likes and the ones she does not like eating with reason for her action

Nollywood actress, Ini Edo, has warmed the hearts of fans with an adorable video she made with her daughter.

Legit.ng had reported that the actress finally become a mother in 2021. She shared the good news with her fans after welcoming a baby girl through surrogacy.

Ini Edo's daughter speaks about food. Photo credit@iniedo

Source: Instagram

In the recording of the mother and daughter making the rounds online, the little girl sat on her mother's leg as they bonded together.

The actress asked her if she likes noddles, and she said yes. Edo first called Indomie noddles, and she had a second thought about her utterance. She later said Indomie was not paying her and her daughter.

Her mother also asked her what she loves taking with her noodles, and she couldn't say anything.

Ini Edo daughter says speaks about food

In the recording, daughter of the actress who, months ago, said that she does not like egg. According to her, if she takes egg, it makes feel like vomiting.

Her mother tried to convince her on the reason she should not dislike the food.

Ini Edo said that eggs were as sources of protein, it will make her strong and increase her height.

The style icon also mentioned that protein will make her daughter look prettier than she was now.

Ini Edo, daughter share kiss, make faces

Also in the video, Ini Edo told her daughter to go and have her dinner after trying to convince her about taking proteinous foods.

The two of them shared kisses and proclaimed how much they love each other.

The actress also tried to make faces at her daughter, and she also made faces at her mother as they smiled joyfully in the recording.

See the clip here:

Reactions trail Ini Edo, daughter's video

Netizens reacted to the video of the actress and her daughter. Here are some of the comments below:

@lade_pearl:

"Eggs makes me want to vomit too, the smell alone is a turn off, she’s adorable."

@oloriwendytunes:

"She’s so adorable."

@ibukunsworld:

"Awwww ... So cute."

@mzzmaria_:

"She hates eggs like me."

@queennenye_ifeanyi:

"Beautiful."

@king_henry35:

"Who is the father ?"

@laladontsnooze:

"Can’t remember when last I heard vomit. Sounds outdated sha. Maybe throw up is better."

@soniaquee_n:

"She doesn't look like Ini a bit."

@gifted_kollectionz:

"Awnnn, so sweet."

Ini Edo marks birthday

Legit.ng had reported that the actress showed that she was indeed a fashion icon with the way she marked her birthday in colourful attire.

The outfit she wore for her special day was so revealing that it gave fans something to talk about.

The movie star did not stop there as she combined the black attire with pink shoes and a bag that gave her a chic look.

Source: Legit.ng