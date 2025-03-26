Jide Kosoko’s Daughter, Temi, Shares Video of Family Members in Entertainment: “Blessed Family”
- Temi Kosoko, one of the daughters of Nollywood actor, Jide Kosoko has shared a lovely video of some of her family members
- In the clip, each person danced out with a caption of what they do in the entertainment industry
- Fans were blown away after seeing the plush recording as they admired the clip and shared their take on it
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
One of Jide Kosoko's daughters, Temi, has shared a video of family members, who are into entertainment.
The actress show spoke on regrets of being the veteran's daughter years ago, bragged that her family was filled with talents.
According to her, if all members in the family should make a recording, it would be too long.
Temi called her household a blessed family and that they are filled with talents. She asserted that they cannot take the blessing of God in their lives for granted.
In the clip, each family member filed out one after the other as they shared what they do in the entertainment industry.
Peller visits alma mater, shares books after going against rant challenge, video of reception trends
Temi takes the lead
In the recording, Temi was the first to come out, she said she is an actress and a moviemaker. She was followed by her father, who is a die hard fan of President Bola Tinubu.
The actor's son, Babatunde Kosoko, a creative director also came out dancing and was followed by Bidemi Kosoko Bankole, an actress and moviemaker.
Sola Kosoko Aina, is also an actress and moviemaker. Fans were surprised that Jide Kosoko has a son, Eltee Skhillzs, who is a music artist and cinematographer.
Eltee Skhillzs' twin brother, KDP also came and showed some moves as he announced that he is a sound engineer. He challenged fans to show the gifts in their respective families before the video came to an end.
See the recording below:
What fans said about Temi's video
Netizens reacted to the video shared by the Nollywood actress. Here are some comments below:
'Odogwu Paranran' Uzor Arukwe sheds light on his phenomenal role in Omoni Oboli's movie, amazes fans
@eazy5.0 commented:
"Temi You can work on ur weight. It just takes self discipline. Ure a very beautiful woman and many men spec ."
@folakemi_amosu reacted:
"I can't just stop laughing daughter and father, nice family."
@remi__soil said:
"The last guy has the same face with their mum."
@dunniaurabeauty stated:
"A blessed family, spot my fave."
@abimps01 wrote:
"All shades of cute, beautiful, handsome in one video."
@itzmommacathy said:
"Jesus!.The last guy na madam Harriet carbon copy."
@herroyalmajesthick stated:
"Talent na water for the Kosokos."
Jide Kosoko's children celebrate him on birthday
Legit.ng had reported that Kosoko's daughters spared no words to celebrate their father and sang his praises when he was marking his 70th birthday.
The actor's daughter Sola shared what their father did after they lost their mother. According to her, their father was the only one taking care of them for a very long time before he decided to remarry.
While Bidemi and Temi also stated that their father was a good man, but he gets annoyed at times and can shout at people.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Shade Metibogun (Entertainment editor) Shade Metibogun is an entertainment editor at Legit.ng (since 2023). She has over a decade experience in both print and online media (THEWILL, Institute for Media and Society). Shade has a Post Graduate Diploma in Education ( 2016), Bachelor Degree in Literature in English, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria ( 2004), Email: shade.metibogun@corp.legit.ng