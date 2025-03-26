Temi Kosoko, one of the daughters of Nollywood actor, Jide Kosoko has shared a lovely video of some of her family members

In the clip, each person danced out with a caption of what they do in the entertainment industry

Fans were blown away after seeing the plush recording as they admired the clip and shared their take on it

One of Jide Kosoko's daughters, Temi, has shared a video of family members, who are into entertainment.

The actress show spoke on regrets of being the veteran's daughter years ago, bragged that her family was filled with talents.

Jide Kosoko’s daughter, speaks about their family. Photo credit@temkososko/@princejidekososko/@bidemikosoko

According to her, if all members in the family should make a recording, it would be too long.

Temi called her household a blessed family and that they are filled with talents. She asserted that they cannot take the blessing of God in their lives for granted.

In the clip, each family member filed out one after the other as they shared what they do in the entertainment industry.

Temi takes the lead

In the recording, Temi was the first to come out, she said she is an actress and a moviemaker. She was followed by her father, who is a die hard fan of President Bola Tinubu.

Jide Kosoko’s daughter dances for fans. Photo credit@solakosokoabina

The actor's son, Babatunde Kosoko, a creative director also came out dancing and was followed by Bidemi Kosoko Bankole, an actress and moviemaker.

Sola Kosoko Aina, is also an actress and moviemaker. Fans were surprised that Jide Kosoko has a son, Eltee Skhillzs, who is a music artist and cinematographer.

Eltee Skhillzs' twin brother, KDP also came and showed some moves as he announced that he is a sound engineer. He challenged fans to show the gifts in their respective families before the video came to an end.

See the recording below:

What fans said about Temi's video

Netizens reacted to the video shared by the Nollywood actress. Here are some comments below:

@eazy5.0 commented:

"Temi You can work on ur weight. It just takes self discipline. Ure a very beautiful woman and many men spec ."

@folakemi_amosu reacted:

"I can't just stop laughing daughter and father, nice family."

@remi__soil said:

"The last guy has the same face with their mum."

@dunniaurabeauty stated:

"A blessed family, spot my fave."

@abimps01 wrote:

"All shades of cute, beautiful, handsome in one video."

@itzmommacathy said:

"Jesus!.The last guy na madam Harriet carbon copy."

@herroyalmajesthick stated:

"Talent na water for the Kosokos."

Jide Kosoko's children celebrate him on birthday

Legit.ng had reported that Kosoko's daughters spared no words to celebrate their father and sang his praises when he was marking his 70th birthday.

The actor's daughter Sola shared what their father did after they lost their mother. According to her, their father was the only one taking care of them for a very long time before he decided to remarry.

While Bidemi and Temi also stated that their father was a good man, but he gets annoyed at times and can shout at people.

