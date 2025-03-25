Fans of the Nollywood actors nominated for the Best Actors category at the AMVCA 2025 has picked a winner

The organisers of the prestigious award had announced the name of actors nominated for different categories a few days ago

The likes of Femi Adebayo, Lateef Adedimeji, Stan Nze, Femi Branch, Gideon Okeke, Bucci Franklin and others were nominated

As the Nigerian movie industry warm up for the forth-coming 2025 edition of the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards, (AMVCA), fans of some actors have predicted who to win a particular category.

Legit.ng had reported that organisers of the award had shared the list of actors and actresses nominated for different categories of the award in 2025.

Nigerians decide winner of Best Actor of AMVCA. Photo credit@femiadebayo/@stannze/@lateefadedimeji

Source: Instagram

The AMVCA is an annual event where actors, actresses, and films are recognised for their achievements in television, film, entertainment, and digital content creation across Nollywood and the entire African continent in the last one year.

Many filmmakers look forward to the award ceremony because it is one of the biggest in Nigeria and the African continent as whole.

Many actors including Femi Adebayo, Wole Ojo, Breath of Life, won big at he 2024 edition of the category of the award.

As the big event draws closer, Legit.ng organised a poll for its readers to choose who they believe will take home the coveted award in the Best Actor category.

How Nigerians voted in the poll

The likes of Femi Adebayo in his movie, Seven Doors, Lateef Adedimeji in Lisabi, Femi Branch in House of Ga'a, Stan Nze in Suspicion, Bob Manuel in Princess on a Hill, Thapelo Makeona in Skeleton Coast. Also, Bucci Franklin in The Weekend, and Gideon Okeke in Tokunbo were all nominated for the same category.

However, not all of them got a vote from fans online. Femi Adebayo's Seven Door had the highest vote with 60% followed by Lateef Adedimeji in Lisabi with 30% votes.

Stan Nze, who took the lead role in Suspicion, got 10%. The rest of the actor unfortunately didn't get any vote from their fans.

Fans decide winner of Best Actor in 2025 AMVCA. Photo credit@femadebayosalami

Source: Instagram

Supporters of the Nollywood actors however didn't state reasons for not voting for the remaining move makers, in the best Actor category.

Recall that in 2024, Femi Adebayo's film, Jagun Jagun swept many off their feet and won in two categories, Indigenous Movie and Best Costume Design. His win was applauded by many fans, who voted for the actor before the event took place.

See the poll here:

Femi Adebayo gets reward from court case

Legit.ng had reported that Adebayo had fought with piracy and won the case in court.

The actor had taken an online TV to court in his fight against piracy. He was awarded N25 million after winning his case in an Ibadan High Court against the YouTube channel.

He took to social media to pen a message about his victory. Not only that, but he shared how the media company which had a radio station used the poster of his movie, Jelili to promote another film on their radio.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng