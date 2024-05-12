Femi Adebayo is excited that his movie, 'Jagun Jagun' was crowned the Best Indigenous Film of the year at the 2024 AMVCA award

The ceremony took place on Saturday, May 11, 20024 and many celebrities were in attendance as some of them bagged awards

The actor came in his traditional regalia and was all smiles when his film was called as the winner of the category

Speaking in exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Adebayo shared his feelings and excited and promised to keep working hard

Nollywood actor, Femi Adebayo, is still basking in the euphoria of winning one of the most prestigious awards at the just concluded Africa Magic Viewer's Award, 2024.

Legit.ng had reported that the 2024 edition of the award took place on Saturday, May 11 at the Eko Hotel and Suite, many actor and actresses went home with their award plaque.

Speaking with Legit.ng in an exclusive chat, the actor, who celebrated his father on birthday, said he was excited about the win. According to him, he didn't know 'Jagun Jagun' would become as big as it was.

Adebayo says he has a task

During the short interview, Adebayo Salami noted that the award will keep him on his toes as he was ready to keep working hard to beat his new record.

He thanked the organisers of the show for celebrating the best of Nollywood every year with the award.

In his word:

“I am very excited. It is a strong motivation for me. Thank you, AMVCA for putting this award together annually. I didn't expect Jagun Jagun will become this big. I knew it will be big, but not as big as it is now. I have to go back and work to break to break this record."

Femi Adebayo gets court reward

Legit.ng had reported that Adebayo had fought with piracy and won the case in court.

The actor had taken an online TV to court in his fight against piracy. He was awarded N25 million after winning his case in an Ibadan High Court against the YouTube channel.

He took to social media to pen a message about his victory. Not only that, but he shared how the media company which had a radio station used the poster of his movie, Jelili to promote another film on their radio.

