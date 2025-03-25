Hours after the 2025 AMVCA nomination list was released, movie lovers have been sharing their observation

Some netizens noticed the absence of some Nollywood stars on the recently released 2025 AMVCA nomination list

Actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele's absence from the list has stirred up speculations among fans

The recently released 2025 African Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs) nomination list has caused an uproar on social media, with netizens stirring speculations about actress and Box Office queen Funke Akindele's absence.

Recall that the AMVCA nomination list was released on Sunday, March 23, with Femi Adebayo's Seven Doors and Lateef Adedimeji's Lisabi earning spots in different categories.

Fans and non-fans are, however, discussing the reason behind Funke's absence, having featured in House of Gaa which was nominated. She also released Everybody Loves Jenifa in 2024.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that fans of Funke kicked over the failure of her movie ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ to clinch any award at the 10th AMVCAs.

Despite being nominated in multiple categories, including Best Makeup, Best Writing in a Movie, Best Lead Actress, Best Movie, and Best Supporting Actor, A Tribe Called Judah failed to win any awards.

Meanwhile, Funke holds the record for the most nominated actress/filmmaker at the AMVCA and holds the record for most wins for an actress with six, including winning Best Actress in a Comedy in 2016, 2017, 2020, and 2022.

Aside from winning awards for Best Actress in a Comedy, Funke has won Best Actress in a Drama and Best Director.

Reactions trail Funke Akindele's absence on AMVCA list

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as some netizens claimed she didn't submit her movies. Read the comments below:

darejoyc said:

"You are not a fan. Buh an enemy. You will be put to shame soon. Funke Akindele won silverbird award last year. And she decided not to submit her movie for Amvca so what's the fuss about?"

AyomideIrish said:

"Please erase this mentality, everyone in the industry deserve a recognition too. Funke Akindele already acquired the honour from AMVCA, let others shine too. We love Jenifer, same way we love other celebrities too. Plus; Funke is bigger than trailblazer award. Congrats Nominees."

asquareofcourse said:

"Funke Akindele and Toyin no submit movie for AMVCA? #AMVCA11."

Happinessajayi5 reacted:

"Are we still going to have a Funke Akindele vs AMVCA conversion this year? Any small thing, "them snub her, them snub her." Nawa o."

Somtochukwu137 commented:

"Funke Akindele and Amvca quarrel? #AMVCA11 Aholu of lagos."

Khaleepharr said:

"Funke akindele no amvca nomination ke."

emmanuelakande0 wrote:

"Funke Akindele didn't submit ELJ for nominations #amvca11 #amvca."

The_BoluTife reacted:

"You people should create a special award category for Funke Akindele or elseeeee."

Funke Akindele announces new movie after AMVCA loss

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Funke Akindele refused to let her failure to bag an award at the 10th edition of the AMVCA get to her as she announced a new movie project.

Barely a few days after the grand ceremony, Funke announced a new movie project dubbed Finding Me.

She shared videos of her male colleagues Femi Adebayo and Joseph Benjamin, grooving to a viral song while changing their outfits.

