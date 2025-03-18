Jay Jay Okocha earlier criticised the alleged quota system operated by the NFF, but Augustine Eguavoen has responded

There had been insinuations that officials of the NFF dictate to managers who should be invited to the national team

Eguavoen, who has since returned to his role as the technical director, stated that Eric Chelle is fully in charge of the team

The technical director of the Nigeria Football Federation Augustine Eguavoen has reacted to Jay Jay Okocha's comments over the alleged quota system in the Super Eagles.

Only recently, Okocha disclosed that all he wants is for Nigeria to win their upcoming matches in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Super Eagles camp is already open in Kigali as the team will file out against Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium on Friday, March 21.

It's a must-win encounter for Nigeria should the three-time African champions hope to remain in contention for the ticket.

After three draws and one loss, Nigeria are fifth in the CAF qualification Group C, with Rwanda, South Africa and Benin all on 7 points each.

The Super Eagles played 1-1 draws with Lesotho, Zimbabwe and South Africa respectively before losing 2-1 to the Republic of Benin.

Eric Chelle's side are condemned to beat Rwanda right there in Kigali and all the invited players have already arrived in camp.

Recall that the Franco-Malian tactician earlier named a 39-man squad ahead of the upcoming matches before trimming them to a final 23.

Score Nigeria reports that there are insinuations that the NFF officials have a quota system for picking players, a situation condemned by Jay Jay Okocha.

When asked about Okocha’s comments, Augustine Eguavoen emphasised that the new head coach has the final say on team selections.

He said via Brila:

“Quota system or no quota system, Eric Chelle is in charge. He has watched some local games, some international games, and has been following Nigerian football for a very long time.

"He knows where every player comes from, whether it’s Benin, Sevilla, or Spain. If he says this is how he wants it, so be it.”

NFF sends message to Super Eagles

Ahead of their forthcoming matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe, the Nigerian Football Federation after its executive committee meeting held at its secretariat in Abuja on Monday, March 17, 2025, made a resolution on the national team.

As contained in an official communique issued by the federation, it confirmed that all logistics and general support services have been put in place for the team, and urged the players to go for all maximum points.

Rwanda intensify training

Legit.ng earlier reported that the CAF qualification Group C leaders Rwanda have intensified their training ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Nigeria.

Team captain Bizimana Djihad from Al Ahli Tripoli was spotted in training and he is expected to command the midfield with authority.

Mugisha Bonheur of Stade Tunisien, striker Ishimwe Anicet from Olympique Beja, and defender Manzi Thierry, who represents Al Ahli Tripoli all also trained under the watchful eyes of coach Adel Amrouche.

