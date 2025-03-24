Uche Montana broke into tears of joy upon receiving her first AMVCA Best Actress nomination for her role in "Thin Line"

The nomination was announced for the 11th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards, set to be held on May 10, 2025, in Lagos

Montana credited the film's team, including Mercy Aigbe, for the masterpiece that earned her this recognition

Nollywood actress Uche Montana couldn’t hold back her emotions when she bagged her first-ever nomination for Best Actress at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) 2025.

The announcement, which came on March 23, 2025, sent the actress into a flood of tears as she celebrated the milestone in her career. Known for her captivating roles, Montana took to Instagram to share her heartfelt reaction, posting a video that captured her sobbing while expressing disbelief and gratitude.

She attributed this achievement to her standout performance in the film "Thin Line," a cinematic creation by Mercy Aigbe, released in December 2024.

The 11th AMVCA edition, scheduled for May 10, 2025, in Lagos, Nigeria, recognises outstanding contributions to African film and television from the past year, and Montana’s nomination places her among the top talents to watch.

In her Instagram post, Montana hailed the collaborative effort behind "Thin Line," giving a shout-out to Mercy Aigbe, Akay Mason, Ope Ajayi, and the entire cast and crew.

She described the movie as a "masterpiece" and called the nomination a collective win for the team. The emotional clip showed her wiping tears, overwhelmed by the recognition after years of hard work in the Nigerian film industry.

Posts on X echoed her joy, with fans and followers congratulating her and noting how long they’d waited for her to get this kind of nod. The nomination list unveiled on March 23 has sparked excitement across social media, with voting open until May 4, 2025, at 9 PM WAT.

AMVCA nomination: A milestone for Uche Montana

This nomination marks a significant moment for Uche Montana, who has been steadily building her name in Nollywood since her debut in 2015 with "Poison Ivy."

Her role in "Thin Line" has struck a chord, earning her a spot in the prestigious Best Actress category. The AMVCA, often dubbed the "Oscars of Nigeria," is a big deal in the entertainment scene, and Montana’s emotional response reflects the weight of this achievement.

Having previously shone in projects like "Hush" and "Hire a Woman," this nod could be a game-changer, solidifying her status as one of Nollywood’s rising stars. As the awards night approaches, all eyes will be on whether she clinches the coveted prize.

Reactions as Uche Montana celebrates AMVCA nomination

@ele__blinks said:

"A big congratulations to you, Star . This is just the beginning 🙌👏😍"

@louisamatey commented:

"I can’t even put into words how happy and proud I am of Uche Montana!! This nomination is so well deserved she has worked tirelessly, pouring her heart and soul into every role she takes on. Watching her shine has been nothing short of inspiring, and this is only the beginning! 2025 is HER year, and no one can tell me otherwise. The road is clear for greatness! Uche to the world!✨🔥"

@texytrey said noted:

"We always knew this day would come ….it was just a matter of time!!!!!! CONGRATULATIONS MY QUEEN!!!! You deserve every bit of it and we are definitely bringing this one home!!!🥂💯🥰🥹 CMS work don start!!!!!!🚀🚀🚀"

@vanessa__gov said:

"EVERY PROJECT ! YOU POUR YOUR HEART INTO YOUR ROLES ! ITS EVIDENT ! 😢👏👏👏👏"

@shantehenry9965 said:

"A queen will always be a queen we are definitely bringing this award home congratulations again my hardworking queen see hard work do pay off god did this 👏🙌❤️"

@its.ajokeee replied:

"They can’t deny the magic ☺️👏🙌Your journey is pure Excellence My Superstar 💃💃Congratulations My Queen❤️✨"

@its.mini.mo commented:

"Royalty in motion 👑🥹🥰This is just the beginning of your reign my Iconic Screen Goddess 👑"

AMVCA 2024 highlights

On 24 March 2024, Legit.ng covered the AMVCA 2024 nominations, spotlighting Funke Akindele and Femi Adebayo as the night’s big winners with the most nods.

Akindele’s "A Tribe Called Judah" and Adebayo’s "Jagun Jagun" led the pack, dominating multiple categories.

The report shared the full list, hyping up the awards that showcased Nollywood’s finest talents that year.

