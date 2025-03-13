Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest is highly appreciative of Omoni Oboli’s new movie Love in Every Word

The celebrity barman spoke admirably on how the filmmaker portrayed Igbo wealthy men and how they act when in love

Chiefpriest went on to share a video of an indigenous lush event he attended and advised individuals on how to show off their money

Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest whose real name is Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu has taken a moment to laud filmmaker and actress Omoni Oboli for her new movie Love in Every Word.

Legit.ng reported that the movie Love in Every Word garnered over 7 million views on YouTube within four days of its release, with tonnes of positive reviews on it.

Cubana Chiefpriest gave a public shout-out to Omoni for her new movie and praised her and the cast for their great work.

He went on to claim that the portrayal of Igbo wealth in the movie has made the demand for their indigenous red cap skyrocket.

The celebrity barman highlighted that Igbo men were dedicated to success and further encouraged wealthy individuals to flaunt their money.

He rounded up by noting that wealth should be enjoyed, not just accumulated.

Sharing a video from a highbrow traditional occasion, the socialite wrote:

“Odogwu Pararan !!! Shout Out To @omonioboli & All The Cast On Your Amazing Movie. The Demand For Our Red Cap Has Skyrocketed. Leave Doings For Ndi Igbo, Na God Give Us. Of What Use Is Wealth If You Can't Actually Show It Off. No Be To Get Money You Sabi Chop Am.”

See his post below:

Cubana Chiefpriest’s post on Omoni Oboli’s movie trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

oruhsamuel_ said:

"The moment I came across this video, I started thinking of the Odogwu movie, only to read caption and it's about it ."

cw_mrscharles wrote:

"Imagine say I no be Igbo 😩😩😩 I’ll be so jealous."

iam_mccute said:

"When I make money I won’t tell anymore but there will be signs."

smarkcleaningservice wrote:

"If I no be igbo ehhh, jealousy for done finish me."

therayztv said:

"Powerful throwback video 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Zenco put on Cinema for ndi Anambra. Honestly no event has beat this yet till date lol."

zuregbedding wrote:

"Thank God am an Igbo person if not jealousy for kill me. Igbo Amaka."

gabrosidee said:

"I was about to say make Davido never ever perform at a place like this again, then boom I saw him. Davido please you are bigger than this, stop falling my hands ."

ogephilps wrote:

"No be every body can activate that role Biko, shout out to @uzor.arukwe Nwanne idi egwu Biko."

a_plus_drivers said:

"🙌🙌🙌 As you dey chop money my people, remember to get A DRIVER from A PLUS DRIVERS TODAY! Ndi Igbo KWENU!!!"

Omoni Oboli’s movie accused of copyright violation

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian actress Omoni Oboli’s new movie, Love In Every Word, has been entangled in some controversy.

The indigenous rom-com that caused excitement all over social media was recently accused of copyright infringement.

Following that, YouTube reportedly took some actions against the cinematic production, triggering netizens' online.

