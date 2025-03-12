A tour and travel expert had called out Omoni Oboli over the copyright of his works in her film, Love in Every Word

The film had been yanked off YouTube over copyright allegation levelled against the actress before the movie was later restored

Fans in the comment section of the post encouraged the man and told him the next step to take

A man known as Chime Chinedu Abumchukwu, the founder of Ou Travel and Tour, has publicly written a note to Nollywood actress and producer, Omoni Oboli over copyright infringement of his works.

Legit.ng had reported that Omoni Oboli had cried out that some Ghanian TV stations were showing her movies without her permission.

While the dust was yet to settle over the allegations made against the station, the letter Abumchukwu wrote to Oboli surfaced online.

According to him, he got some messages after people, who mistaken him to be Obiora, the person, who alleged that Omoni Oboli copied his work on YouTube.

He asserted that he had to clarify the mix-up but in the process, he also realised that the actress used some of his works which were video clips from Awka, Amawbia, and Osumenyi in Love in Every Word.

Chime Chinedu Abumchukwu shares his demand

Stating what his demand from the actress, Chime disclosed that Omoni Oboli should acknowledge and respect intellectual properties.

He also added that she should give him proper credit for his works in her film. Chime further pointed out that if Oboli should do as he has stated, her gesture would be a great opportunity to promote the rich cultural heritage of Nigeria.

Chime affirmed that he was honoured that his works were used in her movie.

Recall that Omoni Oboli's film was pulled down from YouTube over copyright infringement.

How fans reacted to Chime's tweet

Reactions have trailed the tweet made by Chime. Here are some of the comments below:

@OrionKingStar1 said:

"Well done for speaking up! I can also bet my house on it that it was the editor in Nigeria who is used to carelessly using clips without asking the necessary questions about copyright infringement that would have done this. Now Omoni must sadly address this asap."

@sassonthebeat stated:

"If you saw your video clips in the movie before now, and didn’t think to seek what might be due to you. Then, you’re not a serious person. I don’t think there’s any need for this public call out, reach her through other means."

@enyola shared:

"Very simple something. File a copyright claim with @YouTube and all other forms of credit will follow."

@NelOsuji wrote:

"You should also request payment not just credit."

@ahanaelroi commented:

"Would have been nice if you had added the video clips to this post."

