Nigerian actress Omoni Oboli’s recent trending movie, Love In Every Word, has been hit with controversy.

The movie, which had garnered over 7 million views within just four days, was taken down after a copyright infringement claim.

Omoni Oboli's Love in Every Word reported for copyright infringement.

A recent update saw some fans of Omoni Oboli complaining online over the viewing glitch.

After the release of the indigenous romantic comedy, many social media users shared positive reviews, praising Omoni and her team for their work.

However, the film, which stars former Big Brother Naija contestant Bambam and actor Uzor Arukwe, faced a copyright dispute. A user named "Chinonso Obiora Skyberry" reportedly filed the claim, asserting ownership of the content.

But a recent look at Omoni’s YouTube revealed that the film is back on the streaming platform.

See the post below:

Legit.ng also reported that Omoni Oboli also made headlines on social media over claims of her copying another movie on YouTube.

Just recently, the film star released a movie called A Different Type of Love on her YouTube channel. However, it was soon discovered that it had the same storyline as another movie called Hope Given.

Social media started buzzing with talks about the situation, and Omoni Oboli took her Instagram page to clear the air.

Omoni Oboli's new movie Love In Every Word faces issues with YouTube.

In an online post, the filmmaker explained that her film, A Different Type of Love, had been taken down from YouTube after getting feedback about its striking resemblance to another movie.

Explaining further, Omoni stated that she had engaged the services of a scriptwriter for the film, and investigations are underway to determine what happened.

Omoni Oboli’s movie trends online amid YouTube crisis

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

royals.arena wrote:

"Yeah our African mentality immediately someone is doing so well then the African enemy will emerge in another African to destroy things 😢😢😢 oh Africa hmm."

beautifulfadesholag said:

"This movie pain me . And I never watch am finish."

soloblinkz said:

"Na Nigerians be Nigerians problem."

betty_roxx wrote:

"Oh I thought it was just me, been trying to watch it since morning."

adaeze442 said:

"That boy that sue if am omoni I won't take it serious.What if this film didn't get all the attention will this witchcraft of a man sue."

jt_dele wrote:

"This just happened with me I think someone is moving mad on YouTube."

lamiphenomenal said:

"Chinonso Obiora…at least we now know your name. We would be looking out for how you want to make your own succeed."

sugarplum_nazza wrote:

"Jesus ! this is pure wickedness, and why are these men triggered over a feel good movie? Una dey mad."

a_broke_man_is_in_trouble_ said:

"ONCE NIGERIAN FEMALES START DEY CALL U ODOGWU OR INTENTIONAL OGA CHECK WELL U BE MUMU."

yuniyummycakes_n_crafts said:

"Thank God I watched it earlier this morning. Odogwu paranran."

Alexx Ekubo hangs out with Omoni Oboli, Chioma Akpotha

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo shared a fun video of him and his female colleagues, Chioma Akpotha and Omoni Oboli.

Alexx revealed they were together at his house from 8pm to 5am as the video showed them vibing to ‘Who Is Your Guy?’ by Spyro featuring Tiwa Savage.

In the clip, Alexx was heard referring to Chioma and Omoni as his guys, which stirred reactions from netizens.

