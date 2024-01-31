Omoni Oboli is happy that one of her sons, Tobe, has proposed to his lover, Marelle in an adorable way

She shared a picture collage of the ceremony and expressed how happy she was about the great news

According to her, Marelle, her daughter-in-law, said she wanted a simple diamond ring with three stones, and they got it for her

Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli is over the moon that she will soon welcome a daughter-in-law into her family as one of her sons, Tobe, has proposed to his Oyinbo lover, Marelle.

The actress who once complained about her son eating up her house shared lovely pictures from the proposal ceremony.

According to her, it was on a cold winter night when her son, Tobe, asked his lover, Marelle, to marry him.

Omoni Oboli's son, Tobe, proposes to lover. Photo credit @omonioboli

Source: Instagram

Omoni Oboli says Marelle wanted a simple ring

In the caption of her post, the mother of three said that Marelle wanted a simple ring with three diamond stones and they got it for her.

She thanked the company that delivered the diamond ring on time for the proposal.

Omoni Oboli says online in-laws should prepare

The elated actress added in her caption that online aunties and uncles should prepare because they have a wedding to plan.

She thanked God for the gift of a gorgeous perfect daughter. Omoni Oboli also thanked her son for choosing a wife who shares her family values.

Recall that Tobe flaunted his lover when she was marking her birthday and Marelle warned ladies to keep off for Tobe was hers.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the proposal pictures

Reactions have trailed the photos shared by Omoni Oboli about her son's proposal. Here are some of the comments below:

@tuoyo_omadoye:

"Congratulations.'

@realwarripikin:

"Wow this is super amazing. Congratulations to him. Awwwww."

@nikkilaoye:

"Oh my.. Awww this is so beautiful.. Congratulations sis @omonioboli.'

@realmercyaigbe:

"Congratulations Sis."

@funkejenifaakindele:

"Awwwww, thank God. May our joy be permanent in Jesus name."

@regina.daniels:

"Wowwwww congratulations mama."

@alamsfel:

"You're so blessed. Youngest Nollywood granny.'

@sandraokunzuwa:

"Awww this is beautiful. Congratulations."

@lilianesoroo:

"Congratulations. Wow. Grandma loading sis. God is good."

@moabudu:

"My darling . This is absolutely awesome. Congratulations to our lovely couple. I look forward to celebrating this with you. God we give you all glory."

Source: Legit.ng