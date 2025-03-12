Nigerian actor Lege Miami has made the frontline of blogs one more time following his online mess with Verydarkman

Recall that the online clash began after VDM addressed the president through his son, Seyi Tinubu, leading the critic to dig up an alleged issue about Lege

The indigenous star in a recent video reacted to the allegations as he went on to state his demands from the dark model, triggering hot takes

Nigerian actor Lege Miami, whose real name is Adams Kehinde, has taken hot swipe at online critic Verydarkman (born Martins Vincent Otse) as they attack each other online.

VDM, in a video that has now caught the attention of many, recalled a report from 2021, where Lege was allegedly accused of “forceful entry” on a teenager (16-year-old).

He stated that this was the main reason Lege left Nigeria and that the actor lacked the moral standing to speak out against him in the media. VDM also indicated an issue with First Bank involving Lege Miami but declined to go further.

The online critic added that since the Yoruba actor and matchmaker has been eager to communicate online, he should take advantage of the opportunity to inform the world about what allegedly occurred between him and the kid.

VDM's revelation came after Lege trashed him and asked him to provide his father's JSS3 school certificate. Lege is yet to respond, and many online users now anticipate his next video.

Reacting to the recent allegation, Lege encouraged VDM to dig out his late mother’s dead body since he was interested in his past.

The actor insisted that the critic must still provide his parents' JSS3 school certificate, whether he likes it or not.

He went on to claim that he was prosecute the dark model on social media. He bragged about having enough time to deal with the young man.

The indigenous star, however, promised that he was not going to give up on their fight even if the activist suddenly decided to stop.

emekanwakanma1985 said:

"pls bros and sis see a brother down with kidney failure and leveedamage over 2years now.help me.nothing is small."

rock_n_stone_twins said:

"You sleep with small pikin or not??? Person when suppose dey jail if to say this country dey function."

ss1cashofficial wrote:

"What's you have entered it in yoruba language ?"

oburo_iwuguy said:

"VDM will eventually bring down the match making you dey use dey make mouth."

nothi_ngimpossiblewithgod said:

"Lege don chop dodo for giveaway e no fit talk truth again because d matter no favor his people.... the country is bad make una dey side lege, e dey use your right buy house."

zydomarchie wrote:

"@legemiamii go asked @nedu_official ...is like you want to learn the hard way..... English you no get and you dey ask person for jss3 3 results....do you know."

ayobami_cl said:

"This Lege nah disgrace to us Yoruba cuz he no get shame he no even no what to say he his asking for certificate lol 😂 VDM self no suppose respond."

demphitzdammy wrote:

"You opueh under age or not??"

Lady accuses VDM of flaunting 'fake' bank transfer

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, a Nigerian lady called out Vincent Martins Otse, widely known as VDM, over something she claimed that he did.

In a video which caught the attention of many online users, the said lady accused Verydarkman of showing off a fake bank transfer.

The lady attached the evidence of the clip and called the activist names, as many await his response. The story went viral and sparked mixed reactions online. While many believed the lady, others insisted that there must have been a mix-up in dates.

