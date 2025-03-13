Dammy Krane has reacted to the power outrage in Nigeria and shared reason many not enjoy light for a while

In a video in his Instagram reel, the music star, said two people are to be blamed for the outrage

Fans were able to decode the names as it is the nickname many call one of his arch enemies

Nigerian singer Oyindamola Johnson Emmanuel, popularly known as Dammy Krane has reacted to the electricity outrage in Nigerian following drop in power supply.

The singer in a video on his Instagram reel said that Nigerians cannot enjoy light right now.

Fans drag Dammy Krane over post. Photo credit@dammykrane_worldstar

Source: Instagram

According to him, there are two people, who would not allow light to be stable in the country.

He mentioned Osakpolo's father and claimed the person's father distributes power supply in Nigeria

Dammy Krane also stressed that Osakpolo's father and another man, who produces fuel in Nigeria, are best friends

Dammy Krane laughs at Nigerians

In the recording, Dammy Krane laughed hard at Nigerians and asserted that there was no way they would have electricity. He told his fans to 'be playing' over the matter.

A few of his fans were able to decode that the person he was referring to as Osakpolo was Davido because fans usually taunt the Awuke crooner with that name.

Dammy Krane's fans react to post. Photo credit@damykrane_worldstar

Source: Instagram

They also guessed the fuel producer he was referring to as Aliko Dangote because a video of Davido's father and Dangote surfaced online a few days ago. Davido's father, who unveiled his electricity plant last year, told Dangote in the clip that he was older than him.

Recall that Dammy Krane has had a long-running battle with Davido over his continuous utterances online.

A few celebrities have tried to wade into the matter and even washed hands off the case.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Dammy Krane's video

Nigerians reacted to the video shared by the music star. Here are some of the comment below:

@aminudecomedian_ shared:

"See your blue curtain like primary health care."

@alminutejoy_ reacted:

"At least his father is distributing power and electricity waiting your own papa they do for us?"

@king_de_buchy commented:

"You and sense dey fight? light dey before ? If d two of dem no do the project shey light for still dey?"

@ikechukwu.ug wrote:

"Bro you are almost 40."

@princedeeman77 said:

"No body hear you talk trash now oh. Owo iya maa. To baa eh."

@just_faps_ reacted:

"Why do you hate this guy so much? What has he done to you. I've never seen this level of hate. Bro, go live your life and leave hate. It's sad to always see this from you."

@iamadazzyofficial commented:

"And this recording was done under the same light that Osapolo's father distributed to your house.. #rest bro."

Dammy Krane cries over arrest

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported that Dammy Krane had cried out over his arrest in a post online.

He stated that Davido was responsible for his arrest and said that the singer should he held responsible if anything happened to him.

Fans reacted to the post by sharing their take on it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng