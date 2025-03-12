Omoni Oboli has shared an update following YouTube's action against her hit romantic movie ‘Love in Every Word’

The Nollywood actress shared why Chinonso Obiora aka Skyberry reported the movie for copyright infringement on YouTube

Omoni Oboli's update has since brought relief to many of her fans and followers as they also sent encouraging messages to her

Nollywood actress and moviemaker Omoni Oboli’s viral movie ‘Love in Every Word’ has returned to popular video sharing platform YouTube hours after its abrupt removal over a copyright claim.

Oboli's movie which has amassed more than five million views in just three days after it was released, was pulled down on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, following a claim by Chinonso Obiora aka Skyberry, a Canada-based network engineer and owner of Skyberry Studios, an Abuja-based photography and videography outfit.

The removal sparked outrage on social media as fans expressed worries.

Omoni Oboli reacts to YouTube's action

The actress in a post on Wednesday, March 12, appreciated her supporters for the love and concern.

According to Oboli, the sudden removal of 'Love In Every Word' was as a result of misunderstanding, which has been sorted out.

"Hey besties, thank you for the love and concern. We deeply appreciate you all for your calls, messages, posts, tweets , comments everything! I’m sorry I couldn’t respond at the time. There was a little misunderstanding with our movie LOVE IN EVERY WORD. It’s been sorted out now and we are back stronger than ever! So let’s make up for the time lost besties. Time to make sure the whole world watches LOVE IN EVERY WORD on Omoni Oboli Tv on YouTube. God will forever be glorified," she wrote.

Attached to the post was a link to the reinstated movie, signaling that the copyright dispute with Obiora had been resolved.

See Omoni Oboli's post below:

Reactions as Omoni Oboli shares update

Many of the actress' supporters expressed delight as they also applauded Omoni Oboli. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

uzoosimkpa said:

"And here comes the whirlwind propeller!"

chioma_23chukwuemeka commented:

"Thank you Jesus,I was genuinely worried as if I knew you personally.."

notatum wrote:

"As them see the traction greediness wan enter. Na grace o. Nor be the story. Na just grace."

u.k.e.m.e_d said:

"Thank God I was so concerned like I know you in person. Hmm thank God it’s been sorted we go again."

lucy_anyango said:

"More wins mama I was sick worried yesterday wanted to watch the 7th time and found it was no longer there. We thank God it's back, love you mama."

Alexx Ekubo spotted with Omoni Oboli, Chioma Akpotha

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Alexx Ekubo shared a fun video of him and his female colleagues, Chioma Akpotha and Omoni Oboli.

The actor disclosed they were together at his house from 8pm to 5am as the video showed them vibing to Spyro's hit song 'Who Is Your Guy?'

In the clip, Alexx was heard referring to Chioma and Omoni as his guys, stirring reactions.

