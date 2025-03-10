Omoni Oboli has called out some Ghanaian TV stations for showing her movies without her permission

Though she didn't call names, fans also reacted and called the name of the TV station showing her films

A few of them also shared their experience and encouraged her to go ahead with her plan and sympathised with her

Nollywood actress and producer, Omoni Oboli, has cried out over what some Ghanaian TV stations are doing to her.

The actress, who got her son married last year, claimed that some Ghanaian TV stations were showing her movies without compensating her.

In a post on her Instagram page, she lamented about the amount of hard work and sleepless nights she had over her movies.

The mother of three promised to go after all the TV stations that have defrauded her in the past.

Omoni Oboli makes promise

Also in her post, the moviemaker bragged that she was going to arrest the TV stations allegedly cheating her of her hard-earned money.

According to her, they were going to pay for every one of her movies they had showed. She questioned the Ghanaian media if they don't have television authority on Ghana.

Levelling their action as theft, she thanked her fans, who reported the television stations to her. The actress claimed that they sent her screenshots of some of her movies.

Fans help Omoni Oboli

Many of her fans called out names of Television stations they have noticed showing her movies.

They complained that once a film was produced, it does not take a day or two for the TV stations to show it.

Recall that Omoni Oboli had been accused of copying a YouTube movie in 2024.

See the post here:

What fans said about Omoni Oboli's post

Nigerians reacted to the post made by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@mrs_kelles reacted:

"Honestly I saw them watching it inside d hospital I was hey wetin them just release . It so cleared on the tv channel."

@styleby_olivia9997 commented:

"Is it just work ? What of money?"

@naa_isabella wrote:

"Come after them .. Especially Daily Tv."

@nana_yaa_sark said:

"I’m from Ghana and I totally agree with you. They just be taught a lesson."

@mrs_yahaya_sani stated:

"Daily tv you have one missed call."

@pearlaofficial said:

"Come for them mama. 3 days ago I chanced on @freddieleonard ‘s new movie on one tv station with his watermark on it and I was like what the heck is happening….. I’m a Ghanaian and I hate nonsense."

@marchsveriown_naa stated:

"Release a movie today and tomorrow they’re showing for free on TV. I know one station that does that. Please come and teach them some lessons for me."

Omoni Oboli's son engages white lover

Legit.ng had reported that Omoni Oboli showed that she was proud mother after her first son shared good news with her.

According to her, her son Tobe proposed to his lover Marelle, her daughter-in-law, said she wanted a simple diamond ring with three stones, and they got it for her.

