Popular entrepreneur Jaruma has revealed her interest in Afrobeats star Davido's father, Adedeji Adeleke, claiming that he is the one she wants.

Hauwa Saidu Mohammed, also known as Jaruma, shared a video on her TikTok page showing herself with an array of her kayamata items set before a table.

According to her, the things she exhibited on the table were intended for billionaire Adedeji Adeleke, her next target.

With solid confidence, the aphrodisiac tycoon made a persuasive case for Mr. Adedeji to accept the presence of a younger woman like herself in his life.

Jaruma encouraged Mr Adedeji to accept the company of a younger woman like herself into his life.

“I built this machine for you daddy Adeleke, because you are single and you need a young girl like me to take care of you," she said.

She went on to say that if the billionaire gave her the opportunity, she would be willing to take excellent care of him.

Captioning her clip she wrote:

“The only Man i want is ADEDEJI ADELEKE, bcos with age, he needs a STRONG younger woman to take care of him, HYDRATE him & his Daily 5 Nutrients A Day.. He is SINGLE.”

See her post below:

In a previous report, Jaruma, had netizens talking after she shared the role of her husband in her life while she had issues with substance abuse.

In a podcast, Issues and Society, Jaruma noted that she did not marry for love but because she wanted society to leave her alone. Hence, she was married for a little while.

She said that in this case, one has to get married or rent a husband for content and it was the same thing a celebrity stylist, Victoria James, aka Veekee James, was doing with her husband.

Jaruma's statement did not sit well with some netizens and they questioned her involving the fashion designer in her drama.

Recall that the entrepreneur was arrested by Senator Ned Nwoko in 2022 for alleged defamation of character. However, she was released shortly before rumours had it that she was abusing hard substances.

Jaruma’s post on Davido’s father trends

See what netizens are saying online.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

iam_supremefx wrote:

"This one wan collect Wetin person achieve for years in one sitting Omo fear woman oo."

verybigdaddycool said:

"Who let this girl escape from where them lock am?"

jemimahjay said:

"Madam aren’t you supposed to be fasting?"

qualitycare007 said:

"Abeg, which machine are we talking about😮😮😮. Does if distribute electricity? Nepa/phcn/discos need help ohhhh."

Jaruma shares prison experience

Legit.ng earlier reported that aphrodisiac seller, Jaruma Empire, has filmed a video after getting bail and being released from prison.

The controversial lady has a word for her naysayers as she maintained that she only spent one night in prison contrary to reports making the rounds.

Jaruma equally flaunted her ‘jazzed’ waist beads and earrings as she took a jab at those claiming her products couldn’t save her from prison.

