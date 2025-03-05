A video showing the moment Yoruba actor Ijoba Lande's wife left his house with her bags following their marriage crash emerged online

Despite claiming his wife cheated on him, a clip showed Ijoba Lande's reaction as his wife packed her bags

The Yoruba actor's display alongside some colleagues in the viral video has sparked reactions, with many berating Ijoba Lande

Yoruba actor Ijoba Lande's marriage crash has continued to trend on social media as a video showing the moment his wife left his house with her bags recently surfaced.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Ijoba Lande, whose real name is Ganiyu Kehinde Morufu, shared the difficulties he encountered with his wife who left him.

According to Ijoba Lande, his wife caused him a lot of suffering before she left him, alleging that she tried to provoke him several times, wanting him to react with violence, but he never hit her.

The actor also accused his wife of cheating on him, claiming he could count more than ten men who slept with her.

How Ijoba Lande's wife left his house

A video which recently emerged showed the actor and some colleagues begging his wife as she packed her bags to leave his house.

Despite claiming she cheated on him, the clip showed Ijoba Lande going on his knees to beg his wife not to leave as he apologised to her in Yoruba.

The actor's wife was, however, keen on leaving, lamenting how he had frustrated her.

Watch the video of Ijoba Lande begging his wife not to leave his house below:

In related news, Legit.ng recalls reporting that netizens shared what they observed about Ijoba Landee's wife's posture in a viral picture of them together after he accused her of cheating.

Reactions as Ijoba Lande begs wife

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video below:

emperorzola said:

"Why he con dey spoil the woman say she dey cheat? This is him begging her and the conversation is not about cheating. Some people can be sore losers."

DiabloChaze wrote:

"The fact that he was begging doesn't change the point that the wife cheated. Men can be in a cheating relationship and still be willing to work through issues to make things work. This doesn't mean he isn't tired of the problems they're having in their relationship."

an_omojuwa said:

"The first time I saw them together online, I immediately called my wife. It was so obvious that he went above his league. He deserves it, stay in your lane."

2_Oies commented:

At a point I felt he was chasing clout with that interview because it was posted on his personal YouTube page. Shey person dey interview hin sef ni."

What Ijoba Lande said about Baba Tee

Legit.ng previously reported that actor Ijoba Lande dropped a series of videos to call out Baba Tee over his role in his crashed marriage.

The Yoruba actor shared how his wife left with their seven-month-old baby and just N7k to live on.

Ijoba Lande also shared more details of what happened in his marriage as he rained curses on Baba Tee.

