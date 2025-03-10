Babe Tee has finally confessed to sleeping with Ijoba Lande's wife Darasismin after initailly denying it

The situation between Lande and Babe Tee has been on for a while after the content creator called out his senior colleague for having affairs with his wife

Baba Tee had said he did not know that Lande’s wife was the one that Mary Gold had brought to his house, but the story is different now

Ijoba Lande's online drama with Babe Tee has attained new heights, as the content creator and actor made headlines again on March 10, 2025.

Legit.ng had previously reported that Babe Tee explained angrily and said that there was no way he would have known that the lady in question was Lande’s wife.

He denied having bedroom relationship with her, and poked Ijoba Lande to provide evidence against him.

Conversely, a new development via a TikTok Live video has provided more information about the situation, as Baba Tee finally said that he had bedroom activities with Darasimi and not Lande’s wife.

A statement that has erupted in a fresh height of controversy online, as Darasimi is the same person as Ijoba Lande's wife. He also shared that it all started with a game of truth or dare, they were tipsy and he apologised.

Recall that Nigerian actor, Lande, known for his lawyer skits, had called out Baba Tee and accused him of sleeping with his wife.

Watch the video below:

Baba Tee's confession spurs reactions online

Read some reactions below:

@hollar2018 said:

"I thought you said you did not not slept with her.. o ga ooo, Lande need to go and do DNA test for the baby she had for him."

@i_am_abilityconceptz said:

"Na wa o so I watch the video he posted that he never slept with her, what I expected for him to say as a mature man, just say you don’t know it’s Lande’s wife everyone will understand and move on. The video you did just worsen everything that you are going to sue lande."

@bespoke01 said:

"You never slept with Lande's wife but you gave Dara the content creator quickie...gbogbo yin ti ya weyrey.'

@adejokenuratbanjoko said:

"Your career is finished BABA TEE the career you're struggling with from the beginning ogaooooo."

@olaide9368 said:

"Na only babatee will dey talk …What about Maycash ….Awon Elesin Obinrin."

@mum_rooney said:

"Babatee tiyin tita pau walai,eni ojutii kankan."

@tolani_abdulhamee said:

"What I hear now not even a set up or nothing if you are discipline...it wouldn't have start in the first place....o like ifaa both of the ladies are OS."

@wmadeit26 said:

"You fit be AA ,make your wife be OS."

@sherifat_abidemi said:

"This is very sad married woman or single how do people get here 💔🤦🥲."

Baba Tee shares how He met Lande's wife

As per a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian actor and comedian Baba Tee finally reacted to the allegation levelled against him by his junior colleague Ijoba Lande concerning his wife.

It will be recalled that Lande opened up about his marital struggles in a tell-it-all video via his official YouTube channel.

Speaking on the situation, Baba Tee asked Lande to share evidence with him and that he had no idea that the lady in question was his wife.

