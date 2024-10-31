Veteran Nollywood actor Charles Olumo, aka Agbako, with the real name Alhaji Abdulsalam Sanyaolu, recently threw the movie industry into mourning following his demise.

The celebrated actor died on October 31, 2024, at the ripe age of 101. Despite his age, many still expressed sadness over Agbako’s demise.

To honour the late actor’s memory, Legit.ng has compiled a list of interesting facts about Charles Olumo.

Rare things to know about late actor Charles Olumo aka Agbako. Photos: @princejidekosoko, @oyoaffairs

Source: Instagram

1. Charles Olumo’s acting career

Alhaji Sanyaolu, aka Charles Olumo or Agbako, revealed during a 2015 interview with City People that his acting career started in 1953 at a church in Lagos. According to the late actor, he was a mechanic, but he acted for the first time in his friend’s church drama at the Apostolic Church in Mushin. The late Agbako said that because of the play, many people took him as the head of the acting troupe, and churches started inviting him to organise church dramas.

Charles Olumo said that acting was more than just money for him. He abandoned his mechanic job for it because of his passion for the profession. The actor also explained that his nickname Agbako came about because he was told to choose an alias that people would easily remember.

2. How Charles Olumo’s father tried to use charm to make him stop acting

In the past, being an actor was seen as a less than noble profession, with many parents kicking against their children getting involved. This was the same case for Charles Olumo. Agbako believed his father tried to use ‘charm’ to make him stop being an actor. The late movie star explained during an interview that he was told his father was dead, and when he went to his village, he met his dad, who then talked to him with charms to abandon acting. However, the effect only lasted for a few days before he ran away from home.

3. Why Charles Olumo called himself Pasuma’s father

In 2015, Charles Olumo gave an interview in which he cleared the air on rumours about being the father of legendary Fuji musician Wasiu Alabi Odetola, aka Pasuma.

According to Olumo, he once dated Pasuma’s mother, Alhaja Adijat Kuburat Odetola, when the Fuji star was just a toddler. Agbako said that his mum used to bring him on set at the time and that since he was in a relationship with Pasuma’s mother, he was qualified to be called his father.

4. How Charles Olumo remained physically fit despite his old age

Charles Olumo became known for more than just his acting. The Nollywood veteran always left youngsters in awe of his strength despite his age.

In 2023, at the age of 100, Charles Olumo went viral after a video of him boxing made the rounds. The clip showed the actor sparring and throwing punches as he bragged about being in good shape, with death still being far away from him.

Another video went viral of Agbako jumping to his feet and jogging to show his junior colleague, Kunle Afod, just how strong he was. The late actor would be remembered fondly for his fun and agile displays.

5. How Primate Ayodele placed Charles Olumo on lifetime salary

In 2023, after Charles Olumo turned 100, a Nigerian preacher, Primate Elijah Ayodele, gifted the movie star N500,000. However, that was not all.

The leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church placed Agbako on a lifetime salary of N100k till his demise. According to the cleric, veterans do not have to become beggars before they are able to feed. Primate Ayodele pushed for a foundation to be established for old veterans in the industry.

May Alhaji Abdulsalam Sanyaolu aka Charles Olumo Agbako’s soul rest in peace.

Odunlade, celebs grace Agbako's 100th birthday bash

In other news, Agbako was thrown a star-studded celebration for his 100 years on earth.

The event was set ablaze with the glimmering presence of Nollywood stars, all gathered to honour the legend.

TAMPAN made the occasion memorable in a grand display of admiration and love.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng