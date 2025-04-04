Victor Osimhen's season-long loan spell at Galatasaray is about 10 matches away from its completion

The Super Eagles star is linked to multiple clubs for next season, including the Turkish champions

Osimhen has provided a key update about his future after knocking Fenerbahce out of the league cup

Victor Osimhen has delivered a major update on his future with his Galatasaray season-long loan spell only about 10 matches away from its completion.

Osimhen joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan after failing to secure a permanent move away from Napoli last summer, and he was frozen out of the team.

The Turkish champions took advantage of the Super League window still open to broker a deal for a loan move through the help of George Gardi, who has links to Turkish clubs.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring Galatasaray's first goal against Fenerbahce. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen hit the ground running seamlessly in the Turkish league and has been one of the best players so far, contributing to 33 goals in all competitions for the Lions, as noted by Transfermarkt.

His impressive performances kept him on the radar of top European clubs, including Chelsea, who nearly signed him before the transfer window closed last summer.

His current club, Galatasaray, have also decided to pursue a permanent move for him, determined to make all efforts to raise the €75 million release clause.

Osimhen provides future update

The Nigerian forward has remained coy on talking about his future, and during the international break with the Super Eagles, he avoided the question about which club he prefers next.

Osimhen scored twice to help Galatasaray knock fiercest rivals Fenerbahce out of the Turkish Cup on Wednesday and yet again reiterated his love for the Lions.

However, despite claiming to love the club, he has refused to disclose where he will play next season, with the Istanbul-based club and other top European clubs interested.

Speaking after the victory over Fenerbahce, he admitted that he understands the intensity of the match between the two rivals, but he trusts himself to deliver.

He then went ahead to confirm that he has yet to make up his mind about his next club as his focus remains solely on helping Galatasaray win the championship.

"I haven't decided about my future yet. Right now, my only focus is Galatasaray's championship. I will make this team a champion,” he said, as quoted by Webaslan.

Victor Osimhen celebrates in front of Fenerbahce fans after Galatasaray's victory. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

He displayed loyalty by turning down an offer from Manchester United in the January transfer window and committed to staying in Turkey until the end of the season.

However, he is expected to leave Rams Park despite the efforts displayed by the club as he seeks to continue his career at a big five European club, and a recent report claimed he favours the Premier League over Serie A.

Galatasaray dealt Osimhen transfer blow

Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray were dealt a huge blow in their pursuit of the permanent transfer of Osimhen after the Turkish state warned the club against the use of sponsors to get it done.

One of the strategies implemented by the club is to use multiple sponsorship deals to afford the transfer, but they have been told that the €75 million could make them go bankrupt.

