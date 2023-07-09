Veteran actor Charles Olumo popularly known as Agbako has clocked 100 to the joy of his fans and colleagues

Photos of the actor have surfaced online, with many people praying for him and wondering how he has been able to stay healthy

In a video online, Agbako went to a popular pastor for thanksgiving at his church and happily introduced himself to the people on the live Instagram video

Fans, colleagues, and netizens have joined popular veteran actor Charles Olumo aka Agbako in celebrating his 100th birthday.

His younger colleague Biola Adebayo announced his birthday on her page, thanking God on his behalf and praying for him.

Netizens celebrate Agbako as he turns 100 Photo credit: @biolabayo1/@folukedaramolasalako

The actress also asked her fans if she should request his account number so they can raise funds for him.

She wrote:

"BABA CHALSE OLUMO IS 100 YEARS OLD TODAY!God be praised. Happy birthday to you sir, may God renew your strength and bless all your seeds in Jesus name. Should we raise a birthday gift for him? Should I go ahead and ask for his account details? 100 years of God's grace. We love and celebrate you grandpa. HAPPY ONE CENTURY BABA MI."

Agbako was taken to a popular Pastor Gabriel, known to help out veteran Yoruba actors for thanksgiving over his birthday.

The actor happily introduced himself as he thanked people for celebrating him.

Popular singer turned blogger Tundeednut also put up a post celebrating Agbako on his page.

Netizens celebrate Agbako's birthday

Prayers and warm wishes poured in for the actor with most people wondering how he has managed to remain agile.

crazydemons_96:

"Omo Baba still Dey healthy kakaraka.. wow "

horlasweet:

"So lucky to be healthy at that age."

bukolabk:

"Happy birthday baba, May God continue to be Witt you . I key into this for my generations to come. Long life oooo."

equipoiseng.com_:

"And he is still in his right sense ? Wow ! Olúwaṣeun."

mojadesola19:

"The way you remember these people and make them happy on their big day is so divine. I pray God grants you all the happiness you desire "

adeiza_a_:

"Wow.... I remember this man from my childhood. Congratulations Sir. I wish you more life Sir."

bekesbukola:

"Wow, this called for a big celebration oooo. 100 years. Happy birthday sir."

allahs_property:

"Wow!!! Allhamdullah..... Baba, in good health and more good health, may you live the rest of your life.... Ya Allah, grant my Dad too with good health and long life in more wealth...Amin."

Source: Legit.ng